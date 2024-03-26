Donald Trump is selling $60 Bibles as he seeks funds for for campaign, legal bills

WASHINGTON – While seeking money to finance his campaign and pay his legal bills, Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday began hawking a unique product: The Bible.

Posting a sales video on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible."

Trump's partner in this venture is musician Lee Greenwood, whose anthem "God Bless The USA" opens Trump's political rallies.

The God Bless The USA Bible – at $59.99 – includes the U.S. Constitution, the amendments that make up the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and a "handwritten chorus" to "God Bless The USA."

The Bible's website claims the book "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.” However, it's not clear how much the former president was paid – or will be paid – for sales of the product.

Trump's sales pitch immediately outraged his political opponents on social media.

"Unrepentant grifter Trump is so desperate for cash that he's selling a ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible," the anti-Trump organization Lincoln Project said on X. formerly Twitter. "How much money do you think Trump gets off each sale?"

The group Republican Voters Against Trump said on X that "Donald Trump is observing Holy Week by selling 'the only Bible endorsed by President Trump' for $60. For a seasoned grifter, *everything* is an opportunity."

The move also reminded Trump's critics of a chapter from his term in office. While Trump was president, law enforcement officials aggressively forced protesters out of a park near the White House, and Trump then walked to a nearby church and took a photo raising a Bible. The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington criticized Trump after the moment.

The former president's most recent product also comes as he's trying to finance his campaign and pay his legal bills. Trump began selling Bibles a day after a New York appeals court lowered his bond for an appeal of a civil court decision holding him liable for bank fraud. The former president has until nest week to post a bond of $175 million.

Trump also posted a $92 million bond tied to the defamation lawsuits brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Additionally, the former president trails President Joe Biden in terms of campaign funds.

The video released by Trump on Tuesday is as much political as spiritual. He said, without any proof, that "Christians are under siege" these days, and their values are being threatened.

"We must make America pray again," Trump said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump sells $60 bibles with country musician Lee Greenwood