Trump avoids punishment for hush-money conviction and calls case ‘terrible experience’

Attorney Emil Bove listens as Todd Blanche and Donald Trump, seen on a television screen, appear virtually for sentencing in New York City on Friday. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/Reuters

Donald Trump will avoid jail time for his felony conviction in the New York hush-money case, a judge determined on Friday, marking both a dramatic and anti-climactic development in the historic criminal proceedings weeks before he returns to the White House.

The judge who presided over Trump’s criminal trial, Juan Merchan, issued a sentence of “unconditional discharge”, meaning the president-elect will be released without fine, imprisonment or probation supervision for his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. While the sentence makes Trump a convicted felon, he will face no penalty other than this legal designation.

Trump, whose presidential inauguration is scheduled for 20 January, is the first US president – former or sitting – to face a criminal trial, let alone a guilty verdict and subsequent sentencing.

Addressing the court via video shortly before receiving his sentence, Trump called the case “a very terrible experience”, an “injustice” and a “political witch-hunt”.

“This has been a very terrible experience. I think it’s been a tremendous setback for New York, the New York court system,” he said, appearing next to his lawyer, Todd Blanche. “I get indicted for business records? Everybody should be so accurate. It’s been a political witch hunt ... to damage my reputation so that I’d lose the election. Obviously that didn’t work.”

After the sentencing hearing concluded, Trump continued his screed on social media, writing on Truth Social, “The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History.”

But as he delivered the sentenced, Merchan emphasized that Trump’s victory in the presidential race did not “reduce the seriousness of the crime or justify its commission in any way”, even though it had to be taken into account.

“The protections [of the presidency] are, however, a legal mandate which, pursuant to the rule of law, this court must respect and follow. However, despite the extraordinary breadth of those protections, one power they do not provide is the power to erase a jury verdict,” Merchan said.

“It was the citizenry of this nation that recently decided that once again you should have the benefits of those protections which include, among other things, the supremacy clause and presidential immunity. It is through that lens and that reality that this court must determine a lawful sentence.”

Merchan, who was subject to intense criticism and threats as he oversaw Trump’s case, then told the president-elect: “Sir, I wish you godspeed as you assume your second term in office.”

Trump was found guilty on 30 May 2024 of falsifying business records with the intent to commit a second crime.

The office of Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, argued that Trump falsely recorded reimbursements he made to his former lawyer Michael Cohen for paying $130,000 to the adult film star Stormy Daniels, so she would keep quiet about an alleged sexual liaison with the then candidate. Trump marked these repayments to Cohen as “legal expenses” on financial documents.

State prosecutors contended at trial that these falsifications were intended to hide Trump’s violation of New York election law, which forbids promoting any person to office through unlawful means. They said that the unlawful means were the payoff to Daniels, as they cast it as an illegal campaign contribution.

Outside the courthouse at 100 Centre Street in Manhattan, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters gathered to offer their thoughts on the proceedings. Some protesters held signs reading “Trump is guilty”, “fraud” and “34 felony convictions” while supporters displayed a banner reading “stop partisan conspiracy; stop political witch hunt”.

One of the anti-Trump protesters, Paul Rabin, told the Guardian before the sentencing hearing: “It’s been proven in a court of law that he’s broken the law, and yet he’s been able to evade justice, and unfortunately, in our society, he has money, wealth, status and power, and that’s what gets you justice – or the opposite of justice.”

As Trump’s trial progressed, he repeatedly railed against the proceedings, casting himself as the victim of a politicized witch-hunt. Trump’s invectives repeatedly violated Merchan’s gag order that barred him from speaking about witnesses and jurors.

While Trump was fined and held in contempt for these violations, Merchan’s failure to impose meaningful punishment, such as jail, foreshadowed the many post-trial developments that fell in his favor.

Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on 11 July. Then came the 1 July US supreme court ruling that imbued presidents with broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.

Merchan agreed to postpone sentencing until 18 September so he could weigh whether this decision affected the guilty verdict. The jurist subsequently pushed back sentencing until 26 November “to avoid any appearance – however unwarranted – that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate”. He also postponed issuing his immunity decision.

Trump’s appeal-and-delay legal strategy worked. Following Trump’s win, his team intensified their attempt to thwart the case on presidential immunity grounds, saying this protection applied to the president-elect and that sentencing would impede the smooth transition of power.

Merchan on 3 January ultimately decided not to toss Trump’s case, saying there was “no legal impediment” to sentencing. Merchan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for 10 January.

“It is this Court’s firm belief that only by bringing finality to this matter will all three interests be served,” Merchan wrote in this ruling. “A jury heard evidence for nearly seven weeks and pronounced its verdict; Defendant and the People were given every opportunity to address intervening decisions, to exhaust every possible motion in support of and in opposition to, their respective positions in what is an unprecedented, and likely never to be repeated legal scenario.”

In his decision, however, Merchan all but said that jail was off the table. Merchan said that in weighing all the factors and concerns about presidential immunity, a sentence of “unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution”.

Additional reporting by Anna Betts