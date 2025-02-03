Markets tumble in reaction to Trump's tariffs as he warns UK 'out of line' on trade with US

Associated Press

In its first direct criticism of the Trump administration, North Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for calling it a “rogue” state and warned Monday that such “coarse and nonsensical remarks” will never contribute to U.S. interests. The statement is the latest in a series of North Korean signals that it will maintain its tough stance on the U.S. for now, though Trump has said he’s intent on reaching out to its leader Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy. “The hostile words and deeds of the person who is in charge of the U.S. foreign policy served as an occasion of confirming once again the U.S. hostile policy toward the DPRK which remains unchanged,” the Foreign Ministry said, using the acronym of the country's official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.