Markets tumble in reaction to Trump's tariffs as he warns UK 'out of line' on trade with US

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will support companies that plan to relocate to the United States, including helping them find partners, the economy ministry said on Monday, outlining assistance it will offer after U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs. Trump's orders for additional levies of 25% on imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada, as well as 10% on goods from China, were light on detail. Taiwan, whose companies are key producers of tech products such as semiconductors and electronics parts, is vulnerable given that many have factories in both Mexico and China and because Trump has also threatened tariffs on imported chips.