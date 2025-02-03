Markets tumble in reaction to Trump's tariffs as he warns UK 'out of line' on trade with US

Shares on Asian markets tumbled in early trade on Monday as Donald Trump's tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China sparked fears of a global trade war.

  • Live updates: Lawmakers talk Mexico, Canada, China tariffs; Vance stands by Trump’s DEI comments

    President Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China this week — defending his decision on Sunday and acknowledging there may be “some pain” caused by the economic fallout. Trump signed off on 25 percent tariffs on Canada, 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and 10 percent tariffs on China, which appear likely to set off…

  • Taiwan to help companies relocate to US following Trump tariffs

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will support companies that plan to relocate to the United States, including helping them find partners, the economy ministry said on Monday, outlining assistance it will offer after U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs. Trump's orders for additional levies of 25% on imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada, as well as 10% on goods from China, were light on detail. Taiwan, whose companies are key producers of tech products such as semiconductors and electronics parts, is vulnerable given that many have factories in both Mexico and China and because Trump has also threatened tariffs on imported chips.

  • French trade minister warns EU not to be 'naive' after US imposes tariffs

    In the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, European officials prepare themselves for possible US levies on European products. Europe must "assume a form of power dynamic" in the face of Donald Trump's tariff threats, French Industry Minister Marc Ferracci said on Sunday, calling for a "biting" response to the American president."Trade negotiations with Donald Trump must assume a form of power dynamic," Ferracci told France Info on Sunda

  • Mexico and Canada order retaliatory tariffs on US

    Mexico and Canada have ordered retaliatory measures against the US after President Donald Trump placed sweeping tariffs on goods from its two neighbours and China.

  • Markets (and the world) on edge as Trump’s tariff deadline approaches

    President Donald Trump said Friday that a first round of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China will begin on his self-imposed deadline Feb. 1 but that some duties on oil and gas may be limited.

  • Israel's Netanyahu heads to US to discuss 'victory over Hamas' with Trump

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will discuss "victory over Hamas,” countering Iran and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab countries in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • How Donald Trump's tariffs could impact consumers

    Donald Trump has long threatened increasing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.

  • Israel PM welcomes release of hostages and urges next one is carried out in same 'safe manner'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the release of three hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas militants and said he expected the next release to take place in a similar "safe manner."

  • North Korea slams Rubio for calling it 'rogue' state in 1st direct criticism of new Trump government

    In its first direct criticism of the Trump administration, North Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for calling it a “rogue” state and warned Monday that such “coarse and nonsensical remarks” will never contribute to U.S. interests. The statement is the latest in a series of North Korean signals that it will maintain its tough stance on the U.S. for now, though Trump has said he’s intent on reaching out to its leader Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy. “The hostile words and deeds of the person who is in charge of the U.S. foreign policy served as an occasion of confirming once again the U.S. hostile policy toward the DPRK which remains unchanged,” the Foreign Ministry said, using the acronym of the country's official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

  • Trump Aide Rips Newsmax On Air for Calling ‘Trade War’ What It Is

    A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p

  • Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in US for talks with Donald Trump

    Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will discuss "victory over Hamas", Iran and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab countries in his meeting with Donald Trump. The meeting at the White House on Tuesday will be Mr Trump's first with a foreign leader since returning to office. In a statement released ahead of his departure for Washington, the Israeli prime minister said the two men will discuss "victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages, and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its components".

  • Netanyahu hails 'strength of the Israeli-American alliance' as he departs for US to meet Trump

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is flying to Washington on Sunday for a visit in which he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, his office said Saturday. Trump invited Netanyahu to the White House last week, making the Israeli premier the first foreign leader to meet the American president in his second term.

  • Why tariffs on Mexico and Canada could drive up grocery costs, in 3 charts

    Americans rely heavily on their bordering countries for everyday grocery items. President Trump’s plan to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods could drive up food prices for the average shopper. We’ve charted why.

  • Billionaires, industry leaders, and execs urge Trump to rethink 'devastating' tariffs on Canada and Mexico

    The Trump administration said Saturday it had imposed a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on China.

  • Trump to speak with Trudeau, Mexico after imposing tariffs

    President Trump said he would speak Monday morning with the leaders of Canada and Mexico after imposing a fresh round of tariffs on imports from those countries and made clear it would take significant action to lift the tariffs. “They have to balance out their trade, number one. They’ve got to stop people from pouring…

  • Shoppers at a supermarket in rural Pennsylvania react to Trump's tariff order

    Shoppers at a supermarket in rural town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania reacted on Sunday to a move by U.S. President Donald Trump a day earlier to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China — America's three biggest trading partners. His tariffs against Canada and Mexico in order to stop illegal immigration and the illicit fentanyl trade have led to retaliatory taxes by both countries on U.S. imports.

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.