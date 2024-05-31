Donald Trump Shares Chilling 'Final Battle' Video For Supporters Following Conviction

Former President Donald Trump ramped up his rhetoric following his conviction in his hush money trial Thursday when he once again posted online a video in which he vowed to “liberate America” in what he described as the “final battle.”

Audio from a previous Trump campaign rally was layered over footage of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee walking in the 35-second video he shared on his Truth Social platform. Trump also shared the clip in 2023.

“This is the final battle,” he told supporters in the narration. “With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists and fascists. We will throw off the sick political class that hates our country.”

“We will rout the fake news media and we will liberate America from these villains once and for all,” he concluded.

The video is part of Trump’s pushback at being convicted by a jury on all 34 felony counts.

Outside the courthouse, Trump ranted about a “rigged, disgraceful trial,” claimed he “didn’t do a thing wrong” and said he was “a very innocent man” while baselessly claiming that President Joe Biden was behind his prosecution.

