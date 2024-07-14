Donald Trump shooting – everything we know

Donald Trump appeared to clutch his ear following the sound of gunshots - GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump has been rushed from the stage after an apparent shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Secret Service agents dashed up to aid the former president who appeared to be bleeding.

Here is everything we know so far.

What happened?

Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former president was a few minutes in to his speech when what appeared to be gunshots rang out.

Mr Trump ducked as members of the crowd screamed.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Secret Service agents then rushed onto the stage and surrounded the former president.

Seconds later, Mr Trump was lifted up and he could be seen to be bleeding from his ear.

He raised a fist in the air and appeared to say “Fight”.

He was then carried away by agents and driven from the scene in an armoured truck.

Is Donald Trump hurt?

Mr Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear.

The local district attorney, Richard Goldfinger, said that Mr Trump is “OK”.

Who is the gunman?

The identity of the possible gunman is not known.

The shooter is dead and one rally attendee was killed, Butler County’s district attorney said.

Mr Goldfinger said one person was suspected to have been killed at the scene.

How has the world reacted?

President Biden called the attack “sick” and said he hoped to speak to Mr Trump soon.

Speaking outside a police department near his home in Delaware, Mr Biden said.

“I hope I get to speak to him tonight. So far it appears he’s doing well”. He continued:

He added: “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. “It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country.”

Biden speaking in Delaware shortly after the attack - AP

Kamala Harris, the vice-president, said she was “relieved” Mr Trump was not seriously hurt and said she was praying for him.

Former president Barack Obama said he and his wife, Michelle, wished Mr Trump a speedy recovery.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” he said.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

Former president George W Bush called it a “cowardly attack”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack.

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes”, he said.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

This story is being kept up to date with the latest information