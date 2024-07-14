Gunman 'identified' as video shows body and rifle on roof after Trump shooting

Federal investigators have tentatively identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennslyvania.

He is male, around 20 years old, and from Pennsylvania, according to multiple US law enforcement officials.

The Secret Service said he had been "neutralised" and was now dead.

Video captured by a helicopter over the rally in Butler shows a man lying on a roof with what appears to be a rifle next to him.

A second video, taken at ground level by a member of the public, shows a man wearing camouflage-style clothing lying on top of the roof.

A person behind the camera says: "You can see the guy there. I think they hit him. The guy... he looks dead."

Sky News has looked at the venue and social media images and the distance between Trump and the person on the roof is approximately 150m.



Trump shooting latest: Rifle and body pictured on roof

Sky's US correspondent Martha Kelner said: "If these pictures are what they appear to be - if that is a shooter deceased on top of that building 150m away from the rally venue... if that is the shooter who discharged the bullets that led to the incident inside that rally venue, there will be questions asked about where the Secret Service perimeter ended."

A statement from the US Secret Service said: "During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6.15pm, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.

"US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated.

"One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation."

National security analyst Frank Figliuzzi told NBC that the "full panoply of the FBI will be involved" including hi-tech crime scene analysis.

But he explained that "more immediately, all of the social media and computer devices of this shooter, all the interviews of his co-workers, family, neighbours - all of that".

He said: "His entire life history will be reconstructed rather rapidly and the goal here will be to see was anyone else involved, is this part of a larger conspiracy? Was there anything that could've been done to head this off or intervene?

"They'll be looking at his weapon, where it came from, was it purchased legally or not? Was he trained as a sniper ever, in any profession that he may have held? And of course, what was his motive?"

Mr Figliuzzi added: "I caution people… don't draw conclusions. We don't know where this shooter really was coming from mentally. And that's where the FBI will be going.

"One of the early things they need to rule out is terrorism. They need to rule out that this wasn't party of an international terrorism plot. So, lots of things on the FBI's plate in the coming days and weeks."

The Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed his agency and the Secret Service are working with law enforcement partners to investigate the shooting.

He said they are "taking every possible measure" to ensure the safety of President Biden, former President Trump and their campaigns.

"Maintaining the security of the presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of our department's most vital priorities," he said.

And Speaker of the House Mike Johnson posted on X: "The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees."