Donald Trump snaps ‘You want me to go swimming?’ when asked if he’ll visit US crash site

US President Donald Trump speaks to media in the Oval Office (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump sarcastically said “You want me to go swimming?” when asked by reporters whether he would be visiting the site of the deadly air crash near Washington DC.

Authorities have given up hope of finding any survivors among the 64 passengers and crew on a doomed American Airlines flight which collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing the three military personnel on board.

The US President was questioned if he would be meeting some of the victims’ families after the tragedy at Ronald Reagan Airport on Wednesday night.

When asked about his plans to travel to the scene, he replied: “I have a plan to visit, not the site.

“Because you tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?”

His “callous” comments were condemned on social media.

At the White House on Thursday, combative Trump variously pointed the finger, without evidence, at diversity hiring that he claims lowered standards for the crash.

He also blamed the helicopter’s pilot, his predecessor Joe Biden and other Democrats - including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg - whom he labelled a “disaster.” Buttigieg responded by calling Trump “despicable.”

American Airlines jet black boxes recovered (AP)

The cause of the accident is still unknown and investigators have not identified who might have been responsible.

Divers paused their search efforts in the Potomac River due to dangerous conditions in the water but have recovered the flight data recorders, also known as black boxes, from the American Airlines jet.

National Transportation Safety Board said a preliminary report will be issued in 30 days.

Trump said he had no evidence to support his claims that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and hiring preferences played a role in the crash, allowing that “it just could have been”. He defended saying so “because I have common sense”.

“We do not know what led to this crash but we have some very strong opinions,” Trump claimed.

It is unclear how that drive may have impacted the ranks of air traffic controllers, who Trump said needed to all be “naturally talented geniuses”.

The Federal Aviation Administration has more than 35,000 employees, only a fraction of which perform that role.