Donald Trump speaks as he nears winning the 2024 election
Former President Donald Trump spoke to supporters early Wednesday morning after he was projected to win Pennsylvania and likely the 2024 presidential race.
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it's way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP.
“I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
Harris' hopes for victory increasingly rely on the Midwest 'blue wall' states holding firm.
Statistics guru Nate Silver has thrown in the towel early this election night. Silver, 46, shared an update to his popular Substack just before 10:30 p.m. to announce he was pulling his prediction model, in part because it wasn’t “capturing the story of this election night well.” “Something like The New York Times Needle is a much better product,” he conceded.
The podcaster issued the statement following the release of his interview with billionaire Elon Musk.
Former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said he would "bet about five bucks" on Vice President Harris winning the presidential election during an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. "I'd bet about five bucks on Harris today. For a guy from New Jersey, that's not a lot of conviction," Christie said.
It’s election day and while both candidates might be neck and neck in the polls, betting sites are showing clear preference toward a Republican victory. Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting platform, has granted Donald Trump a massive 38 point lead against Kamala Harris as of 8.30 am Eastern Time, according to a round-up published by Forbes. Other sites like Kalshi, Predict It, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers also favor a Trump win, by percentages of 59, 51, 58 and 60 respectively.
WASHINGTON—Early Wednesday morning, Democrats began to leave Kamala Harris' election night party at Howard University as The New York Times predicted doom. A campaign official told CBS News that Harris would not be speaking after all. That news was later confirmed by Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who said Harris will instead appear on Wednesday "not only to address supporters but to address the nation."
On the night before Election Day, at campaign events across the country, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga and Jon Bon Jovi turned out in force for Kamala Harris ' presidential bid.
The Republican presidential nominee jokes about his ‘grab them’ comments hours before polls close
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who was set to appear virtually for an interview with Jon Stewart during "The Daily Show" live election special on Tuesday night, canceled 30 seconds before his segment. Stewart announced that the politician, currently holding court in his home swing state of Pennsylvania, would no longer be joining him for their segment.
Steve Bannon appears unconvinced of a Donald Trump blowout in the the 2024 presidential election, instead predicting "razor-thin margins at best" in swing states. The former Trump strategist and War Room podcast host's acknowledgement of a neck-and-neck race contradicts claims made by many in Trumpworld, who claim to be confident in a Trump blowout. According to national polls, Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat as of Monday.
The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.
Amendment 1 is part of the Republican strategy to take over public schools.
HOUSTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won reelection Tuesday, defeating U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and Democrats’ latest try at ending decades of GOP dominance in the booming state that was thrust this election year to the center of battles over immigration and abortion.
The former first daughter shared quotes as she reflected on life ahead of Election Day 2024
MAGA World fixture Roger Stone excoriated former president Donald Trump's racist pal Laura Loomer on Sunday for attacking the Republican nominee's leading surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a scammer. The right-wing scuffle kicked off when Loomer accused Kennedy—who abandoned an independent bid for president in August to endorse Trump—of using funds he said were raised to help Trump to pay off his own campaign's debts. Stone called Loomer's claim "false" and claimed, in a tweet, that he was aware of the situation.