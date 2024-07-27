Donald Trump spotted without ear bandage for first time since shooting

Donald Trump has been seen in public without a bandage on his right ear for the first time following the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.

The former president was seen bandage-free for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The FBI confirmed on Friday that Trump was hit by a bullet in the ear during the shooting.

Trump was first seen in public after the assassination attempt at the Republican National Convention, where he donned a large white, square ear bandage. Supporters quickly began wearing similar bandages to show their support for the former president.

Trump at the RNC with his VP pick JD Vance (AP)

After the convention, Trump began wearing a much smaller, skin-colored bandage.

Photos from the meeting on Friday show the former president sitting across from Netanyahu. At one point, Trump pointed out where he was shot to the Israeli prime minister.

The images from the meeting appear to show the former president’s ear without major injuries or scarring.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Palm Beach (AP)

Trump slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, for her insisting that Israel should avoid civilian casualties and allow Palestinians access to humanitarian aid as he met with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president called her comments “disrespectful” and he claimed that a world war would break out in the Middle East if he doesn’t win the election in the fall.

“If we win, it’ll be very simple. It’s all going to work out, and very quickly. If we don’t, you’re going to end up with major wars in the Middle East, and maybe a third world war,” he claimed.

Trump was also seen without an ear bandage as he spoke at The Believers’ Summit 2024, a Turning Point Action event, in West Palm Beach on Friday night.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends Turning Point Action's The Believers Summit 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., July 26, 2024 (REUTERS)

The ex-president told the audience of Christians that they “won’t have to” vote again after this election, saying “we’ll have it fixed so good.”

“You won’t have to do it anymore, four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore,” Trump said. “You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”