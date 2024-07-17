'Donald Trump Has My Strong Endorsement': Nikki Haley Takes the Stage at RNC

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said that former president Donald Trump had her “strong endorsement” while speaking on the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday, July 16.

Footage posted by Team Trump, the official social media account of the Trump campaign, shows Trump’s former rival endorsing the Republican nominee.

“I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period,” Haley said.

The crowd is seen applauding after Haley gives her endorsement. Trump, with a bandaged ear, can be seen standing and clapping.

“Take it from me, I haven’t always agreed with president Trump. But we agree more often than we disagree,” Haley said later on in her remarks.

The convention was set to run until July 18. Credit: Team Trump via Storyful

Video Transcript

I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear.

Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period.

I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear.

Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period.

I'll start by making one thing perfectly clear.

Donald Trump has my strong endorsement period.