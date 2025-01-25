Donald Trump suggests US could rejoin WHO after triggering withdrawal

Susie Coen
·2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Circa Resort & Casino on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada
Donald Trump spoke at his first rally on Saturday since his inauguration in Las Vegas - Ian Maule/Getty

Donald Trump has suggested the US could rejoin the World Health Organisation if China increased its contribution to the UN health agency.

The US president signed an executive order triggering the country’s withdrawal from the global agency within hours of taking office, claiming it had “ripped off” the US.

“We paid $500 million a year, and China paid $39 million a year, despite a much larger population”, Mr Trump said at his first rally since his inauguration.

Mr Trump said when he tried to withdraw from the agency during his first administration they had asked him to rejoin with a $39million contribution.

Delivering his remarks at the rally in Las Vegas, he added: “I turned them down because it became so popular, I didn’t know if it would be well received even at 39.

“But maybe we would consider doing it again, I don’t know, maybe we would have to clean it up a little bit. But China pays $39 million for 1.4 billion [people], and we’re paying $500 million for 325 million [people]. What the hell is wrong with these people?”

During his 40-minute speech, Mr Trump, 78, listed some of the hundreds of executive orders he had signed since he took office on Monday.

“What the world witnessed this week is nothing less than a revolution of wealth creation for everyone, and also common sense”, he said.

The address, which was pegged to the Republican leader’s campaign pledge to remove tax from tips, also claimed he was considering redeploying more than 80,000 IRS workers hired during the last administration to the border.

“We’re in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them, or maybe we’ll move them to the border”, he said.

“I think we’re going to move them to the border. Well, they’re allowed to carry guns, you know, they’re so strong on guns, but these people are allowed to carry guns, so we’ll probably move them to the border.”

During his remarks, Mr Trump again suggested he could become president for a third term.

“It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve not once, but twice, or three times or four times,” he said, before clarifying: “No, it will be to serve twice.”

His comments come days after a Republican congressman started a campaign to change the US Constitution to allow Mr Trump to run for a third presidential term.

Andy Ogles, of Tennessee, a member of the conservative Tea Party Caucus, tabled a bill that would rewrite the 22nd Amendment, which bars presidents from running for the White House more than twice.

