Donald Trump Suggests Using Military to Stop ‘Radical Left’ on Election Day: ‘The Enemy from Within’

Danielle Jennings
·4 min read

In a Fox News interview, Trump said that "lunatic" Democrats like Adam Schiff, who led his first impeachment trial, are "tough to handle" enemies that pose bigger national threats than Russia and China

<p>Spencer Platt/Getty</p> Donald Trump

Spencer Platt/Getty

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump recently made a suggestion that the military could be used to shut down “radical left lunatics.”

During an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday, Oct. 13, Trump was asked about President Joe Biden’s previous comment that he fears there could be chaos from MAGA supporters on Election Day.

The former president reacted by saying he does not think his supporters — who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Biden's election victory from being certified in Congress — will ignite chaos, saying the real election threat is "the enemy from within."

“I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics,” he continued. “And I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

Related: Donald Trump Compared to Hitler After Vowing to Invoke 1700s Law Used to Justify Japanese Internment Camps

<p>Bill Pugliano/Getty</p> Donald Trump

Bill Pugliano/Getty

Donald Trump

Though the context of Trump's initial remark implied that he was talking about policing militant people stirring up trouble on Election Day, the former president dug a deeper hole for himself by also telling Fox News that Democrats like California Rep. Adam Schiff — who led the prosecution in Trump's first impeachment trial — are part of the "enemy from within."

"The thing that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside, like Adam Schiff," he said later in the interview. He then called those people "more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries."

Related: Trump Secretly Shared COVID-19 Tests with Putin and Stayed in Touch After Presidency, Bob Woodward Claims

AP/Shutterstock House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, a Democratic congressman from California, on Jan. 22, 2020
AP/Shutterstock House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, a Democratic congressman from California, on Jan. 22, 2020

Following the comment about policing liberals with the National Guard or military, Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign responded, stating that Trump’s remarks should "alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security."

In a statement shared with The Hill, Harris’ senior campaign adviser and senior spokesperson Ian Sams said, "Donald Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries, and he is saying he would use the military against them."

Related: Trump’s Rumored AG Candidate Warns of Retaliation Against Liberal Prosecutors, Judges, Witnesses: 'Go to Hell'

Sams continued by calling attention to Trump's previous claim that he would briefly be a "dictator" if he took office in January 2025.

"Taken with his vow to be a dictator on ‘day one,’ calls for the ‘termination’ of the Constitution, and plans to surround himself with sycophants who will give him unchecked, unprecedented power if he returns to office, this should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security," Sams added. "What Donald Trump is promising is dangerous, and returning him to office is simply a risk Americans cannot afford."

<p>Steven Ferdman/GC Images</p> Donald Trump

Steven Ferdman/GC Images

Donald Trump

Trump's new remark about the "radical left" comes after a series of aggressive statements about how he will handle his adversaries if elected president.

When Fox News' Laura Ingraham recently asked him to confirm that he wouldn't weaponize the justice system against his political enemies, he said that "a lot of people" want him to do just that.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Trump baselessly accused Biden and Harris of playing politics with hurricane relief efforts, two former White House officials alleged that it was Trump who wielded disaster aid as a political tool during his presidency, refusing to provide California with federal relief for a 2018 wildfire until they showed him that the affected area was Republican-leaning.

Trump seemingly vowed to do it again while speaking to California voters on the campaign trail in October, threatening that he would refuse to give the heavily Democratic state "fire money" down the road if the governor doesn't meet his demands.

Related: Donald Trump Threatens to Deny California Federal Disaster Aid as President If They Don’t Do What He Asks

The idea of using the military to police liberals hits at a similar theme found in Project 2025, a far-right playbook for Trump's presidency that was drafted by his allies, about refocusing federal agents.

The Project 2025 mandate suggests that the FBI should be overhauled to increase federal law enforcement presence in select areas of the U.S. where the administration believes its laws aren't being enforced strictly enough.

It also advises that a potential Trump administration should sue local government officials who don't prosecute crimes to the administration's liking.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Harris Surprises Rallygoers With Damning Video Of Donald Trump

    The vice president literally rolled the tape on her Republican rival, drawing gasps from the audience in Erie, Pennsylvania.

  • Trump's Pennsylvania town hall turns into impromptu concert after medical incidents

    OAKS, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump 's town hall in the Philadelphia suburbs turned into an impromptu concert Monday after the former president was twice interrupted by medical emergencies in the room.

  • Trump Gives Ominous Clue About What May Happen If He Loses

    Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks.During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the pre

  • Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview

    The former president attempted to "weave" his way through an interview with Bloomberg News, but couldn't escape his own policy black hole

  • Trump's Bizarre Turn At Town Hall Has Critics Asking New Questions About His Health

    The former president bailed on questions and just played music for a while, staying on stage and swaying.

  • Trump Campaign Is Not Impressed With Kamala Harris’ Latest Dig at Donald

    The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.” Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.“It mak

  • How Trump’s Campaign Chief Made Himself a Multi-Millionaire

    In one 2000 campaign in Virginia, Chris LaCivita marched around the office shouting orders and stabbing his own Marine-issued NCO sword into the wall. Today, he’s mellowed, he told Mother Jones, and he doesn’t brandish the weapon anymore. “They have these things called human resources now.”Chris LaCivita is a GOP operative known for his bravado, ruthless campaign tactics and his uncanny ability to turn losing races into victories.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops

  • I Asked Men To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "My wife and I had a very much wanted pregnancy. Unfortunately, she miscarried, but it did not pass on its own. She needed an abortion to get it out. LUCKILY, we live in a state (California) that still grants women the right to their bodies."

  • CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within’ Comments

    Donald Trump’s latest turn toward fascist rhetoric appears to have left one CNN anchor struggling to pick her jaw up off the floor.On Monday’s broadcast of the network’s This Morning show, Kasie Hunt appeared to repeatedly stammer and pause while discussing with panelists the Republican candidate’s growing tendency in recent days to refer to his political opponents as “the enemy within.”“He’s saying that these people should be handled by the National Guard or the military. Um… what…? I mean, I t

  • Ex-DOJ Official Spells Out ‘Coming Massive Crisis’ On Election Day

    “I’m normally a voice of calm, and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

  • Bill Clinton Sounds Off on MTG’s Weather Conspiracy

    At a campaign stop in Georgia on Monday, Bill Clinton had some fun at the expense of the state’s most rabble-rousing ultraconservative member of Congress: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.He referenced the conspiracy theory she touted earlier this month in the wake of Hurricane Helene. “Yes they can control the weather,” she posted on X, without specifying who exactly “they” are. In another post, she also emphasized how the devastation in the Southeast could affect the election—likely in a way that h

  • Donald Trump's Town Hall Takes Strange Musical Twist

    The former president turned a town hall into a concert in Pennsylvania, dancing and singing along to "real beauties" on stage for nearly 40 minutes.

  • Black lawmakers call for probe of GOP House candidate over campaign ad with wrong election date

    Black state lawmakers in Michigan have called on the state’s attorney general and a county prosecutor to investigate Tom Barrett, a GOP candidate for the US House, over a newspaper advertisement in a Black-owned newspaper that listed the wrong date for Election Day.

  • Georgia election workers move closer to collecting Rudy Giuliani’s assets

    Two Georgia election workers are pushing to collect their $146 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani, but the former New York City mayor is digging in amid an array of financial troubles. Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who became a centerpiece of Giuliani’s baseless mass voter fraud accusations following the 2020 election, have asked a…

  • Netanyahu Agrees to Limit Strike on Iran, Washington Post Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his country’s retaliation against Iran over the missile attack on Oct. 1 to military targets, according to a report in the Washington Post. Most Read from BloombergHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingWhat It Takes to Make City Solutions Go ViralNetanyahu ha

  • Josh Hawley’s Local Newspaper Declares Him the ‘Worst Sitting Senator’

    A local newspaper in Missouri wrote a scathing rebuke of the state’s Sen. Josh Hawley, calling the populist Republican “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”In an op-ed endorsing Hawley’s Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch admonished the Missouri Republican primarily for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.The editorial board wrote that Hawley had a “singular role in spurring the violence” on Jan. 6. According

  • Hezbollah was either lucky or knew how to inflict maximum damage - either way it's deeply worrying for Israel

    For two weeks Israel has scored stunning successes against Hezbollah and made steady progress. Last night its enemy struck back with remarkable accuracy and timing. The soldiers had been sitting down for their evening meal when the drone struck a military base in the northern town of Binyamina.

  • ‘I’ll be the first to let you know’: Trump hits out at media for questioning if he’s cognitively impaired

    The former president boasted that he has been ‘ranting and raving’ for hours, sometimes up to three times a day, across the US, without making a mistake

  • In clash with Netanyahu, Macron says Israel PM 'mustn't forget his country created by UN decision'

    Referring to the resolution adopted in November 1947 by the United Nations General Assembly on the plan to partition Palestine into a Jewish state and an Arab state, Macron warned Israel’s prime minister not to forget that “his country was created by a UN decision”, a few days after the Israeli ambassador to France was summoned, and Israel repeatedly fired on UN peacekeepers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not forget his country was created as a result of a resolution adopted b

  • Tim Walz Names Republicans He’d Like to See in Kamala Harris’ Cabinet

    "Bring them folks who care about the country and let us look," the Democratic VP candidate tells the "Smartless" podcast hosts The post Tim Walz Names Republicans He’d Like to See in Kamala Harris’ Cabinet appeared first on TheWrap.