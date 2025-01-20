Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president, declares 'America's decline is over'

Joey Garrison and Zac Anderson, USA TODAY
Updated ·8 min read

WASHINGTON − Donald Trump was sworn in Monday as the 47th president of the United States, returning to the White House after overcoming four criminal indictments and two assassination attempts in one of the most remarkable political comebacks in U.S. history.

Trump recited the oath of office shortly after noon ET at an intimate inauguration ceremony inside the Capitol rotunda, the same building a mob of his supporters stormed four years ago to try to stop the certification of Trump's 2020 election loss. The ceremony was moved indoors because of below-freezing temperatures in the nation's capital.

Trump, 78, raised his right hand and took the oath of office using a Bible his mother gave him in 1955 that was stacked on a second Bible used by President Abraham Lincoln for his swearing-in in 1861. JD Vance was sworn in as vice president right before Trump.

"The golden age of America begins right now," Trump said in a roughly 30-minute inaugural address. "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer during every single day of the Trump administration."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump arrived at the Capitol to applause and chants of "USA! USA! USA!" He replaces Joe Biden, who sat behind Trump as the new president railed against the "radical and corrupt" government he is inheriting.

Calling his inauguration "liberation day," Trump declared "a tide of change is sweeping the country" as he painted a bleak picture of a nation overwhelmed by crime from an "invasion of our country." He said the Biden administration "cannot manage even a simple crisis at home" and accused his predecessor of providing "sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals" who have entered the country illegally.

“All of this changes starting today," Trump said, adding that he has a mandate to reverse the “horrible betrayal” of the Biden administration.

In prime seating behind Trump on stage were Trump’s and Vance’s family members, the president’s Cabinet nominees and billionaire executives such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Opera singer Christopher Macchio sang “Oh, America!” before Trump took the stage. Country star Carrie Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" after Trump's address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is just the second former president to return to office after losing an election, joining Grover Cleveland, who returned to the White House for his second term in 1893. Trump is the first impeached president to return to office, first convicted felon to serve as president and the oldest president on Inauguration Day.

Inauguration live updates: Follow for the latest on Donald Trump's second inauguration

A 'revolution of common sense,' Trump says

Trump's return to power marks a seismic change across the federal government. He enters claiming an election mandate to enact sweeping changes after winning every battleground state and the popular vote. The new Trump era is expected to be even more aggressive than the president’s tumultuous first four years in office, when he was twice impeached but acquitted by the Senate.

"From this moment on, America's decline is over," Trump said in his address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump campaigned on big promises in his election victory over Democrat Kamala Harris to bring down consumer prices, root out the "deep state" from the federal government, begin mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally, and undo Biden's policies on climate, energy, transgender rights, cryptocurrency and on a host of other issues.

Trump and his advisers have said the new president would take more than 100 executive actions ‒ described by allies as "shock and awe" ‒ during his first day in office with a focus on sealing the U.S.-Mexico border and levying new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump outlined some of the orders in his address, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border, carrying out his "drill, baby, drill" agenda to increase oil production, renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, and making it the official policy of the federal government to recognize only two genders: male and female.

He said he will take action to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, he will direct the government to use the "full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement" to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," Trump said. "It's all about common sense."

ADVERTISEMENT

More: 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

Trump’s next four years are expected to showcase an ever more populist GOP, one that has turned away from free markets toward protectionism and away from international alliances toward an “America first” mentality. Introduced in Trump's first term with tariffs on China, renegotiated trade pacts and hostility toward NATO, these ideas will be more fully expressed in a second Trump administration.

Trump said the U.S. is "taking back" the Panama Canal, which he said was "foolishly given" to Panama in a deal orchestrated by President Jimmy Carter. He also said the U.S. would enter into a new era of space exploration on the planet Mars under his watch.

"We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars," Trump vowed.

More: Trump on the cusp: Aggressive transition period signals disruptive second term

'I was saved by God to make America great again'

Trump's inauguration was moved indoors because of brutally cold temperatures in Washington, where the temperature was 24 degrees Monday morning. It's the first indoor swearing-in ceremony since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985, which was held in the Capitol rotunda while it was 7 degrees outside.

Thousands of Trump supporters packed Capitol One Arena, home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals, to watch Trump's inauguration on a jumbotron.

More: No experience? No problem. Trump’s Cabinet raises concerns about government dysfunction.

Biden and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were among those who packed the rotunda to watch, along with Supreme Court justices, senators and other lawmakers. First lady Melania Trump and Vance's wife, Usha Vance, watched as their husbands were sworn into office.

The closest of Trump's two assassination scares came in July, when a gunman's bullet grazed Trump’s ear as he stood on stage in a Pennsylvania field, smearing his face with blood. A second man was accused of attempting to kill Trump while he was playing golf at his country club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I was saved by God to make America great again," Trump said.

US President Joe Biden (R) looks on as President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremony before Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025.
US President Joe Biden (R) looks on as President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremony before Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025.

Trump says 'never again' will government be 'weaponized'

Trump was found guilty in New York last year in a case involving hush money payments to an adult film access to conceal an affair. He was also charged by the Justice Department for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, his possession of classified documents after leaving office, and on conspiracy charges in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Only the Georgia case is is still active, however. And Trump emerged from the contentious campaign with a broader coalition behind him, led by working-class voters, that helped him make gains among Hispanic, Black and younger Americans on his way to defeating Harris.

His second inaugural address alluded to those investigations.

"Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents ‒ something I know something about," Trump said. "We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again under my leadership."

More: Biden preemptively pardons Fauci, Cheney, Milley to protect against Trump inquiries

Trump is likely to find fewer obstacles inside his own White House than during his first administration, when he often clashed with his own Cabinet and other aides. His picks for the incoming administration are widely viewed as loyal, trusted MAGA true believers who are eager to enact an agenda heavy on disruption.

Country music star Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" a cappella due to a glitch with the background music after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.
Country music star Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" a cappella due to a glitch with the background music after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.

Confirmation hearings that kicked off last week saw Democrats questioning Trump’s picks on whether they would push back on some of the incoming president’s more controversial pledges, including payback against his political enemies.

Democrats fear a retribution-focused presidency. Hours before leaving the White House, Biden issued unprecedented pre-pardons to shield from criminal prosecution Trump foes including Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Rep. Liz Cheney and other lawmakers who served on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack. Biden also pardoned five members of his family in one of his final actions as president.

Trump has said “success” will be his retribution but has shown in recent comments that he still is stewing about the four prosecutions that followed his departure from office in 2021.

"If we work together, there is nothing we cannot do and no dream we cannot achieve," Trump said. "Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken."

Trump concluded his remarks by promising "America will be respected again and admired again."

"We will not be conquered," he said. "We will not be intimidated, we will not be broken, and we will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. We will stand bravely, we will live proudly. We will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump sworn in as 47th president, declares 'America's decline is over'

Latest Stories

  • Tech leaders descend on Washington for Donald Trump's inauguration

    Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president. Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were among those in attendance at Monday's inauguration ceremony in Washington.

  • Inauguration Day Latest: Trump moves swiftly to implement new agenda

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president, taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions.

  • Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president of the United States

    Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States Monday, overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to take on a second term in the White House.

  • Trump declares national emergency at border in first speech to nation

    The incoming president plans to sign as many as 100 executive orders as his administration begins.

  • Melania Trump Wears American Designer Adam Lippes for Inauguration

    The former model also chose New York-based designer Eric Javits for her American made outfit.

  • Donald Trump Says 'Golden Age Of America Begins Now'

    Donald Trump is making an astonishing return to the White House today when he will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.The inauguration, taking place at the US Capitol Rotunda buildings due to the cold weather, follows four tumultuous years out of office which saw the Republican ex-reality star survive assassination attempts and a slew of legal cases.

  • How to Watch the 2025 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump (and Why the Ceremony Will Look Different This Year)

    Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20

  • Inauguration Day Latest: Trump becomes the 47th president of the United States

    Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country’s institutions. This is the third time a president has been sworn in on the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Watch livestream of Donald Trump's inauguration inside the US Capitol Rotunda

    On Monday, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president in Washington, D.C.

  • Melania Trump Covers Eyes with Wide-Brimmed Hat to Accompany American-Made Inauguration Dress

    It is unclear if Melania's daytime inaugural outfit will join the Smithsonian's First Ladies Collection, which she previously donated to in 2017

  • President Trump’s Full Inauguration Speech: ‘America’s Decline Is Over’

    President Trump declared in his second inaugural address that a “golden age” of America had begun, drawing cheers with pledges to declare a national emergency at the southern border and boost oil drilling.

  • U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is shown on stage at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Sunday for a pre-inauguration event with supporters. The arena is hosting some inaugural festivities as poor weather has led to outdoor events being cancelled.

    Some Donald Trump fans stopped to snap photos&nbsp;of an unexpected sight during their inauguration jaunt through downtown Washington, D.C."Canada congratulates Donald Trump," one exclaimed on Sunday, as he read the sign atop the Canadian&nbsp;Embassy flanked by enormous maple leaf flags off Pennsylvania Avenue."Think Justin Trudeau's up there?"No, the prime minister was not there. But more than 1,500 people may, indeed, be there attending Canada's quadrennial inauguration day party on Monday.This year's event is a weird one.The absence of a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue because of inclement weather isn't the only reason this will be an atypical party.It's the first time since Canada's Embassy opened at its choice location&nbsp;by Capitol Hill in 1989 that there are no formal festivities to witness live from its traditional party.The other oddity: Partygoers will spend the whole day anxiously awaiting a slew of potentially damaging executive orders threatened by the star of the day, Trump.It's like throwing a party and wondering if you're on the menu.Trump supporters snap photos outside the Canadian Embassy on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. The building sits along the inauguration parade route, but this year, events are being moved indoors. (Alexander Panetta/CBC)There are myriad rumours about what economic penalties Trump might impose: A tiny tariff? A big tariff with loopholes? A temporary tariff? A process to eventually impose tariffs? Or will he fulfil his most severe threat: a full 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico.The Wall Street Journal is reporting that there will be a temporary reprieve: Trump will order a study of trade practices in Canada, Mexico and China,&nbsp;but will not impose Day 1 tariffs.Canada's ambassador to the United States said&nbsp;she expects some sort of trade penalty from Trump — and the exact shape isn't clear."I hesitate to say, it's 'almost certain,' but most people I talk to think there's some version of a tariff action that will be put forward," Kirsten Hillman told CBC News in a recent interview."Whether it's on us, whether it's on others ... I don't know. I hope that they're all wrong. But I think we have to be ready for that."WATCH | U.S. inauguration being moved indoors due to cold weather:Tariffs an afterthought in speechTrump's team briefed Republican allies on Capitol Hill on Sunday on scores of executive orders coming the next day, and it's unclear where trade fits in.A handful of U.S. press reports on Monday's plans did not mention tariffs. Trump referred to tariffs only in passing during a speech on Sunday.At a rally on the eve of the inauguration, he went on at length about other Day 1 plans. He talked about aggressive deportations&nbsp;and historic border actions, and spent more time on gender ideology than trade.At his Sunday rally, Trump didn't discuss international trade much. He did, however, dance with the Village People onstage. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)He squeezed in a reference right at the end, just before the Village People closed out his rally with a festive rendition of YMCA."In conclusion," Trump said, adding promises to cut taxes, end inflation, raise wages&nbsp;and restore thousands of factories to the U.S. through tariffs and other policies.That was it. And now the continent waits.Trump's return is a truly historic moment for Canada-U.S. relations, said&nbsp;Asa McKercher, a scholar at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia who studies the cross-border relationship.The incoming president is threatening the most hostile trade actions this continent has seen in over 90 years, since the Great Depression, with the notorious Smoot-Hawley&nbsp;Tariff, he said.Those 1930 tariffs clobbered Canadian exports:&nbsp;They hit different products at different rates but averaged about 20 percentage points&nbsp;and wiped out most Canadian wool, cattle and flaxseed exports to the U.S.A sign congratulating Trump hangs this week on the outside of the Canadian Embassy, despite the threat of crippling tariffs from his incoming administration. (Daniel Cole/Reuters)Trump is also the first major U.S. politician in almost 115 years to make even semi-serious wisecracks about the U.S. annexing Canada, said McKercher, who is the Steven K. Hudson Research Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations at the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at StFX."Donald Trump is in some ways a reversion to a century ago," he said. "It's back to the future, I guess."In another way, Trump is an even more abrupt break with history, McKercher said, in his gleeful willingness to poke at friendly nations. "It's kind of unprecedented to have a president so willfully giving the middle finger to allies," he said.Business leader urges cautionOne Canadian business leader said he's trying his best to focus on what's within Canada's control — not what's beyond it."I've spent no time worrying about what, where, when, why [Trump's tariffs will hit]," said Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of the Business Council of Canada."That's just been a better way to go to sleep every night."What Canada can indeed control, he said, is strengthening its own economic policies to create leverage with Trump, such as&nbsp;by better developing its mining and energy resources.Snow-covered chairs are set up outside the U.S. Capitol, on Washington's National Mall, on Sunday. Inauguration festivities are being moved indoors for the first time since 1985. (Jasper Colt/USA Today Network/Reuters)Hyder is also cautioning Ottawa to be extra careful about launching retaliatory actions that might deepen the domestic damage; like, for example, Canadian threats to put an export tax on energy products, which Canada also re-imports from the U.S."The last thing you want is for our actions to boomerang on Canada," he&nbsp;said in an interview on Sunday, as he visited Washington for the inauguration.We could find out on Monday if there's anything to retaliate against.In the meantime, guests will gather for a party at the Canadian Embassy as they have for each inauguration since 1989.Invitees include provincial leaders, federal cabinet members&nbsp;and a number of U.S. politicians and business groups, all welcomed to enjoy snacks, including beaver tails.The embassy hasn't revealed the cost of the affair but said it's being offset by a number of corporate sponsors.Proceeding with the event is in the national interest&nbsp;and the right thing to do, regardless of the unusual threats looming over the continent, McKercher said."It's kind of weird," he said of the circumstances surrounding the party. "But diplomats kind of live in a weird world."

  • What Melania Trump wore to the inauguration - including the hat

    While red baseball caps have become synonymous with President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump made her own millinery-related fashion statement, sporting a navy wide-brimmed hat by an American designer on Inauguration Day.

  • Trump's inaugural address: The main takeaways

    The 47th President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday addressed a small crowd at his inauguration in the Capitol Rotunda with a grandiose speech, promising to usher in "the golden age of America". Here are the main takeaways. President Donald Trump’s second inaugural address sounded a lot like his first, with a sweeping indictment of the country he inherits and grand promises to fix its problems.Eight years ago, Trump described “American carnage” and promised to end it immediately. On M

  • Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: The greatest divisional playoff matchup ever

    Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: The greatest divisional playoff matchup ever

  • Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions

    Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president Monday, returning to power with a promise to end America’s decline and to “completely and totally reverse” the actions of the man who drove him from office four years ago. Trump overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, and he planned to act swiftly after the ceremony. Dozens of executive orders were prepared for his signature to clamp down on border crossings, increase fossil fuel development and end diversity and inclusion programs across the federal government.

  • John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson support Mark Andrews after critical fumble, drop on 2-point conversion: 'We wouldn't be here without Mark'

    Multiple Ravens players expressed support for Mark Andrews, including Lamar Jackson, who shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss as his own.

  • Thousands of Trump supporters gather for pre-inauguration victory rally in Washington

    The “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in honor of President-elect Donald Trump was being held on Sunday at an indoor stadium in Washington, Capital One Arena. The inauguration is scheduled for noon local time (1700 GMT) on Monday, when Trump will take the presidential oath of office inside the rotunda of the Capitol building. Thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters waited for hours in the cold and rain to attend his victory rally on Sunday, a day before the president-elect returns to power

  • Why Inauguration Day Is on January 20

    Inauguration Day didn’t always take place in January. Initially, Congress intended for the day to be honored in March.

  • Watch live: Donald Trump inaugurated as 47th US president in Washington DC ceremony

    Watch live as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 47th US president in a ceremony at Washington DC on Monday (20 January). Trump will promise a “thrilling new era” for America in his inaugural address at the US Capitol today, after he is sworn-in as the 47th commander-in-chief of the United States. Trump will become the first president since Grover Cleveland to enter the White House for a non-consecutive second term.