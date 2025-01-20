Donald Trump sworn in as US president for second time, telling Americans: 'The golden age begins right now'

Donald Trump has been sworn in as 47th President of the United States, completing perhaps the most remarkable political comeback in American history.

The Republican, the first convicted felon ever to become commander-in-chief, is now giving his inaugural address.

Announcing that a "golden age begins right now", Mr Trump announced a flurry of policies including renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" and taking back the Panama Canal from China.

"I'm going to put America first... The scales of justice will be rebalanced," he added. "From this moment on, America's decline is over."

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow live: Trump returns to power

In the speech, he promised to "declare a national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico as well as a "national energy emergency".

He pledged to "bring law and order back to our cities" and bring in "a society that is colourblind and merit-based", adding "there are only two genders - male and female".

He also promised to tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich American citizens.

Turning to America's military and foreign wars, Mr Trump said: "My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier."

He promised to reinstate any armed services members who were expelled for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate - on full back pay.

"Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:

Awkward moment as Trump fails to kiss Melania

Trump to sign order proclaiming there are only two sexes

Speaking about his journey back from defeat in 2020, he said "the journey to reclaim our republic has not been an easy one".

He touched on the assassination attempt in which he was shot: "I was saved by God to make America great again."

"It is my hope that our recent presidential election will be remembered as the greatest and most consequential election in the history of our country.

"As our victory showed, the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society," he said.

Moments before he began his address, his wife Melania stood beside him as he gave the oath of office for the second time in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

A gun salute marked the beginning of the 47th US president's administration.

Mr Trump is expected to issue a flurry of executive orders on day one of his second administration, including declaring a national emergency at the border with Mexico and ending birthright citizenship.

A host of former presidents and foreign politicians were in the room to watch the transfer of power - as well as a number of tech titans and billionaires who have sought to curry favour with Mr Trump.

But the ceremony was not without an awkward moment, with Mr Trump going to kiss his wife but missing her face as he went to take his seat in the Capitol Rotunda.

The ceremony is usually held outside but was brought inside the Capitol Rotunda because of the weather - it was expected to be the coldest inauguration day in 40 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr Trump and his wife Melania joined Joe Biden and his wife Jill for the tea, which is traditionally held on inauguration day to welcome the new president. Afterwards, they all travelled in the same car in a motorcade to the Capitol.

King Charles was among those wishing the new president well, sending a personal message to Mr Trump congratulating him and reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the UK and US.