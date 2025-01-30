Donald Trump talks so much that White House stenographers and everyone else is struggling to keep up

Chris Megerian
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House stenographers have a problem. Donald Trump is talking so much, the people responsible for transcribing his public remarks are struggling to keep up with all the words.

There were more than 22,000 on Inauguration Day, then another 17,000 when Trump visited disaster sites in North Carolina and California. It’s enough to strain the ears and fingers of even the most dedicated stenographer, especially after four years of Joe Biden's relative quiet.

Now there are discussions about hiring additional staff to keep up with the workload, according to people with knowledge of the conversations who insisted in anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The flood of words is one of the most visible — or audible — shifts from Biden to Trump, who craves the spotlight and understands better than most politicians that attention is a form of power. He's been speaking nearly nonstop since starting his second term, drowning out dissenting voices and leaving his opponents struggling to be heard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take Wednesday, for example. During a signing ceremony for legislation to accelerate deportations, Trump, a Republican, talked up his accomplishments, claimed Hamas was using U.S.-funded condoms to make bombs in Gaza, defended his administration's efforts to freeze federal spending and reduce the government workforce, veered through descriptions of migrant violence and made the surprise announcement that Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, would be used as a detention center for people who are in the U.S. illegally.

Trump's commentary remains laden with falsehoods, including baseless allegations about voter fraud and assertions that California water policies worsened the recent wildfires. Sometimes he speaks off the cuff about consequential geopolitical matters, such as a recent suggestion that Palestinians should be displaced from Gaza while the enclave is rebuilt. It can be hard to know when to take him seriously, like when he muses about serving a third term, which the U.S. Constitution does not allow.

But now that Trump is back in the presidency, it's hard to ignore him.

“He’s dictating the news on his terms," said Michael LaRosa, who worked as a television producer before serving as a spokesperson for former first lady Jill Biden. “He’s become America’s assignment editor.”

Most presidents try to start their terms with a bang, seizing the moment when their influence could be at its peak. However, Trump is in a different league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden, a Democrat, spent 2 hours and 36 minutes talking on camera and used 24,259 words in his first week in office four years ago, according to numbers generated by Factba.se.

Trump's comparable stats: nearly 7 hours and 44 minutes and 81,235 words last week. That's longer than watching the original “Star Wars” trilogy back-to-back-to-back, and more words than “Macbeth,” “Hamlet” and “Richard III” combined.

It's also much more than when Trump took office for his first term eight years ago. Back then, he was only on camera talking for 3 hours and 41 minutes and spoke 33,571 words.

Trump has spent decades practicing the best ways to get people to pay attention to him. As a New York businessman, he fed stories to gossip columnists, added gold plating to buildings and slapped his name on every product that he sold. His efforts reached an apex with “The Apprentice,” the reality television show that beamed him into American living rooms.

“One of the things that has given him the advantage is that he thinks like an executive producer," said Kevin Madden, a Republican communications strategist. "He’s constantly programming the next hour and trying to keep his audience engaged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A sign of what was to come arrived shortly after Trump was sworn in. He delivered an inaugural address and then promptly gave more remarks to supporters that were even longer than his speech. And then he spoke at a downtown arena, where people had gathered for a rally, and later he parried questions from reporters for nearly an hour in the Oval Office while signing executive orders.

At one point, he turned to Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy.

“Does Biden ever do news conferences like this?" Trump said. "How many news conferences, Peter, has he done like this?”

“Like this?” Doocy responded.

“None,” Trump said, answering his own question.

On Friday, Trump presented a tour de force of talking, demonstrating that he's far more willing to put himself in unscripted situations than Biden was.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke with reporters while leaving the White House in the morning. He talked to them again after landing in North Carolina, then again at a briefing on the recovery from Hurricane Helene, and then again while meeting with victims of the storm.

Trump flew that afternoon to Los Angeles, where he conversed with local officials about the recent wildfires. Before boarding Air Force One to leave the city in the evening, he answered more questions from reporters on the tarmac.

As his travels continued over the weekend, Trump spoke to reporters twice at the back of Air Force One — as often as Biden did for his entire term.

"Transparency is back!” wrote longtime aide Margo Martin on social media.

That's not the word that Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, would use.

“Being accessible and being transparent are two different things,” she said.

Sometimes more talking doesn't produce more clarity. One afternoon, Trump told reporters that there were “no surprises” when Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski decided to oppose Pete Hegseth to lead the Pentagon. The next morning, Trump said he was “very surprised” by their votes.

Jamieson worries that the frenzied pace will exhaust people.

“More people will simply check out," she said. "And that’s a problem. An informed citizenry is an engaged citizenry.”

Kate Berner, who worked on Biden’s communications staff, said Trump's constant talking helps keep his adversaries off balance.

“By doing so much and saying so much, it is hard for people who oppose him to organize," she said. "And it is hard for any one thing to take hold.”

But there's also a risk for Trump, Berner said. If he's not careful, she said, he could once again start “wearing out his welcome with the American people.”

___

Associated Press writer Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Trump plans to sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Trump Thanks Himself In Bizarre Post About California Wildfires

    The president posts: “Thank you President Trump!!!”

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, a community within the Metro Vancouver suburb of Delta, B.C., on Jan. 16. That side of the border adjoins a park in the Washington state community of Point Roberts.The Inter

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • Robert Reich Spells Out ‘Bigger Picture’ Of Donald Trump’s ‘Most Brazen Move Yet’

    It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.

  • Tim Walz: ‘While Trump Was Out Golfing, He Threw The Country Into Crisis’

    Before a judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop the freeze on federal funding, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz denounced Donald Trump.

  • 'Remarkably poor judgment': Wall Street Journal takes a critical eye to start of Trump's 2nd term

    Amid all of the enthusiasm in conservative media for President Donald Trump's first week back in office, the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has notably applied some brakes. The Journal has editorialized against Trump's pardons of Jan. 6 rioters, called presidential appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “dangerous to public health,” suggested Trump give up the effort to end birthright citizenship and twice said he was wrong to strip protection of former officials under threat from Iran. The newspaper also said that Trump showed “remarkably poor judgment” in selling $Trump brand crypto coins and described as “illegal amnesty” the president's order delaying implementation of a law that would have forced TikTok's shutdown in the U.S.

  • Dem Lawmaker Has Urgent 3-Word Warning For Federal Workers Tempted By Trump's Offer

    Sen. Tim Kaine warned employees that the president's buyout might not be what they think.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad