Donald Trump’s tariffs will be ‘surgical’, president-elect’s former adviser warns

Millie Cooke
·3 min read

Donald Trump will impose “surgical” tariffs when he enters office, his former director of communications has warned, as concern grows over an imminent trade war with the United States.

Anthony Scaramucci said he will impose the levies in a targeted way on any “industries that we need to protect”.

It comes just days after Sir Keir Starmer hit out at the “dangers” of tariffs, putting the prime minister on a collision course with the incoming US president.

Mr Scaramucci told Times Radio: “It’s going to be surgical, and it’s going to be done to protect the industries that we need to protect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So as an example, if China teams up with their steel industry, meaning the government is now fortifying and subsidising the steel industry, and they can dump steel into the American market below the market price to crush out their American competitors, we can’t allow that.”

There are fears of a global trade war since Trump’s re-election (AP)
There are fears of a global trade war since Trump’s re-election (AP)

He also said any talk of Mr Trump running for a third term is “to rile up the liberals” after former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon suggested the president-elect’s second term wouldn’t be his last.

“The constitution says that he can’t. He’s doing that to rile up the liberals. He’s doing that to scare people”, Mr Scaramucci said.

Speaking at the Commons Liason Committee earlier this week, Sir Keir said he was “not a fan” of tariffs as he was grilled by MPs about how he plans to deal with the next occupant of the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Am I alive to the danger of tariffs? Yes of course. I’m against tariffs, but I’m not going to speculate as to what the incoming president might do”, the prime minister said.

Experts have warned of a looming trade war after Mr Trump himself said: “Tariff is my favourite word.”

In the run-up to his election, the Republican promised to implement 10 to 20 per cent tariffs on all goods coming into the country – a figure that rises to 60 per cent for those from China.

While chancellor Rachel Reeves has promised the UK will make “strong representations” to Mr Trump over tariffs which could hit Britain’s economy, the Labour government’s relationship with the incoming US administration has been increasingly turbulent.

Earlier this week, a row broke out between the government and Trump’s team after Lord Peter Mandelson was selected to be the UK’s new ambassador to the US. One insider described it as a “horrible, arrogant” choice, while his campaign coordinator publicly called the Labour peer a “moron”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choice of the former EU commissioner and Blair-era minister, who previously attacked Mr Trump as “little short of a white nationalist and racist”, prompted a warning that Britain will be “locked out of the most important discussions” with the president-elect’s team because of a lack of trust.

As the UK government attempts to repair the damaged relationship with the president-elect and his team, the King and Prince of Wales are expected to be “front and centre” of a charm offensive on Mr Trump, The Independent revealed this week.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Demands Panama Lower Transit Fees or Return Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousPresident-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Panama Canal is charging “exorbitant prices and rates of passage” on US naval and merchant ships, and he demanded that fees be low

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • Why These 38 Republicans Stuck a Finger in Trump’s Eye–and Aren’t Afraid to Do it Again

    How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? “The only thing I fear is God,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. “I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants,” Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch. “I think he went sideways yesterday in a way that was unfair and not corr

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Lara Trump withdraws from consideration to replace Rubio in US Senate

    (Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video

    The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Senate Republicans fume over ‘fiasco’ in House

    Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…

  • Trump Picks Fight With Pope With New Vatican Ambassador

    President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book

  • At least one killed and several embassies damaged in ‘barbaric’ Russian missile barrage on Kyiv, Ukraine says

    At least one person has been killed and several embassies have been damaged in an early morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

  • Putin's 1 Comment On Syria Which Reveals 'Strain' Rebellion Put On Russian Leader

    The fall of Russia's ally Bashar al-Assad was not exactly good news for Moscow.

  • NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to bring down PM Trudeau’s government is a promise hard to swallow for critics: ‘Will believe it when I see it’

    Conservative leaders and their supporters are not sure if NDP's Jagmeet Singh will follow through his recent promise to bring down Justin Trudeau's government once the House of Commons returns January 27, 2025.

  • Opinion: The ‘Never Trump’ Movement Is Dead. Long Live ‘Never Trump’

    The contortionists among American ruling political class are at it again. This week, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens—a (formerly) prominent Never Trumper and one of the paper’s requisite moralizing conservatives—threw in the towel. In his column, entitled “Done With Never Trump,” Stephens wrote: “We also thought that Trump represented a form of illiberalism that was antithetical to our ‘free people, free markets, free world’ brand of conservatism and that was bound to take the Republican

  • Syrian soldiers distance themselves from Assad in return for promised amnesty

    DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers on Saturday reported to the country's new rulers for the first time since Bashar Assad was ousted to answer questions about whether they may have been involved in crimes against civilians in exchange for a promised amnesty and return to civilian life.

  • Jagmeet Singh's non-confidence motion a 'last ditch effort' for NDP, poli-sci prof says

    After days of saying he would not commit to helping take down the Trudeau government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will bring forward a motion of non-confidence to topple the Liberal minority government. Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor, tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot that Singh's move is a "last ditch effort" to gain political capital for the NDP ahead of an election.

  • Ontario Liberal MPs want Justin Trudeau to step down: sources

    At a virtual meeting of the Ontario Liberal caucus on Saturday morning, more than 50 Liberal MPs came to a consensus that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to step down as party leader, multiple sources told CBC News.CBC News is not naming the MPs so that they could speak freely about private discussions.The prime minister is believed to be reflecting on his political future after Monday's dramatic resignation from cabinet by Chrystia Freeland. Her pointed, public departure letter prompted a f