Donald Trump Tells Joe Rogan the ‘Biggest Mistake’ of His Presidency Was Picking ‘Bad,’ ‘Disloyal People’

Donald Trump sat down with Joe Rogan to record a three-hour interview for “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday. The episode was released later Friday evening.

In the wide-ranging discussion, Trump said his biggest mistake during his time in the White House was hiring “bad people, or disloyal people.” The former president also repeated unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” — but when Rogan asked him if he was going to release evidence proving the election was “stolen,” Trump changed the subject.

More from Variety

Rogan asked Trump whether the ex-president had made “bad choices” in appointing White House officials. Trump, after boasting about his Supreme Court nominees, acknowledged that “the biggest mistake I made” was “I picked some people that I shouldn’t have picked.” Rogan asked if Trump was referring to “neocons,” to which Trump replied, “Yeah, neocons, or bad people, or disloyal people.”

In this context, Trump named two former members of his administration: John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who had been Trump’s chief of staff, and John Bolton, his national security adviser — both of whom have been sharply critical of Trump and the dangers he poses. Kelly and Bolton are among the many former Trump officials who have become highly critical of the ex-president since serving under him. In an interview with the New York Times this week, Kelly said Trump met the definition of a fascist and had no understanding of the Constitution — and confirmed previous reports that Trump made admiring statements about Adolf Hitler.

In the interview with Rogan, Trump called Kelly “a bully but a weak person” and said he’s “bad,” while he disparaged Bolton as “an idiot.”

In addition, Rogan asked Trump if he is “completely committed” to appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to his administration. In August, Kennedy suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump. Trump responded, “Oh, I completely am. But the only thing I want to be a little careful about with him is the environmental. Because he doesn’t like oil. I love oil and gas.”

The full episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with Trump is available on YouTube and Spotify.

In a post on X, Rogan said the YouTube upload was temporarily suspended after a technical problem delayed the episode’s distribution on Spotify. “There is no issue with YouTube censoring the trump episode,” Rogan wrote. “It was just supposed to go live on both Spotify and YouTube at the same time and there was a glitch in Spotify’s upload system and so we delisted the YouTube link until it’s fixed. It should be fine now.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.