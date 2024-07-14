Donald Trump travels to Milwaukee after shocking attack, prepares to tap a running mate and claim nomination

MILWAUKEE – A day after surviving an attempt on his life, former President Donald Trump traveled Sunday to his convention's host city, planning to name a running mate and accept the Republican Party's formal nomination.

Trump said on Truth Social he initially planned to delay the Wisconsin trip for two days because of Saturday's shooting. But then he changed his mind.

"(I) just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump shared.

Thanking people for their prayers, Trump said in an earlier Truth Social post, that "it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

Even before the stunning attack, Trump and top Republican officials had a significant week ahead of them. Trump and aides said he hoped to name his running mate at the convention, perhaps on Monday, and the finalists include Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Trump is also set to receive the Republican Party's presidential nomination for a third time after defeating his challengers in this year's GOP primary.

Many of the former president's family members will also travel to Milwaukee for the convention, still stunned by the shooting. It's not clear whether former first lady Melania Trump will give a speech, but she will attend the proceedings with her husband.

The former first lady urged Americans to "ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends."

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son, is expected to speak at this year's Republican convention. He responded to the shooting in a post on X, specifically criticizing President Joe Biden for his comments on Trump's pledge to be a "dictator" and for often calling the former president a threat to American democracy.

Trump spent the first half of Sunday at his home and golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, recovering from being hit in the ear by a bullet. In the hours since his wounding, Trump has spoken with a variety of world leaders, including Biden and new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump shared Sunday morning.

