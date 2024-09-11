Donald Trump Tried To Spin His Debate Flop With 3 Words. It Did Not Go Well.

Lee Moran
·2 min read
GOP nominee Donald Trump’s debate performance against Democratic rival Kamala Harris on Tuesday earned less than glowing reviews from both sides of the aisle.

But according to the former president, it was his “best debate ever.”

Trump made the boast to reporters in the post-debate spin room and on his Truth Social platform where he wrote, “I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!”

Critics mocked the “best debate ever” claim, with several suggesting that his very presence in the spin room was proof that even he knew he’d flopped.

