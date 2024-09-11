Donald Trump Tried To Spin His Debate Flop With 3 Words. It Did Not Go Well.

GOP nominee Donald Trump’s debate performance against Democratic rival Kamala Harris on Tuesday earned less than glowing reviews from both sides of the aisle.

But according to the former president, it was his “best debate ever.”

Trump made the boast to reporters in the post-debate spin room and on his Truth Social platform where he wrote, “I thought that was my best Debate, EVER, especially since it was THREE ON ONE!”

Critics mocked the “best debate ever” claim, with several suggesting that his very presence in the spin room was proof that even he knew he’d flopped.

Trump- “This was my best debate ever. Everyone’s agreed I won.”



Random Media Guy in the Spin Room- “If you won, why are you here?”



LMAOOOO#Debate2024 — Danny (@dannyellsberg) September 11, 2024

TRUMP JUST SAID HE THINKS THIS WAS HIS BEST DEBATE EVER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XSKxeDDIj9 — morgan ✨ (@itsdrsweetheart) September 11, 2024

Nothing says you didn't win the debate like going to the spin room and telling everyone it was "the best debate" you've ever had. pic.twitter.com/L6Z95Bwpkz — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 11, 2024

LOLOL Trump is talking in the spin room right now and it's not going well pic.twitter.com/8A31oZ7UPE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

Snowflake Donnie is whining it was rigged. pic.twitter.com/tAmoI036E1 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2024

“ Best debate ever “

Someone might need to tell him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/G7nTD9bfzu — Les Devlin (@les_devlin) September 11, 2024

Haha 🤣 He thinks it was his best debate ever. "Where are you getting these numbers?" https://t.co/P3afMppPuq — ✌🏼Peacemomma ✌🏽 (@peacemomma67) September 11, 2024

