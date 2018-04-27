Donald Trump Tries Bullying His Way Into Hosting The 2026 Soccer World Cup

President Donald Trump issued a veiled warning to nations that don’t support the North American bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

Members of soccer’s international governing body, FIFA’s Congress, will meet in Moscow on June 13 to select the host. The bidding process will reopen if voters decide neither Morocco nor North America is appropriate.

The U.S. last hosted the tournament in 1994, with games taking place in nine cities across the country.

The 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 14. The U.S. men’s national team did not qualify.