Trump: Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes About My Exhaustion

Donald Trump, who keeps withdrawing from planned media appearances as his staff has reportedly explained how “exhausted” the 78-year-old is, made an obvious attempt to pin that label on prominent Democrats a generation younger than him, namely former President Barack Obama.

At a campaign stop in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump, who long pushed the racist “birther” claim that the nation‘s first Black president wasn’t legally elected because he wasn‘t born in the United States, made sure to criticize Obama by using his middle name, Hussein.

“I‘m glad they’re bringing him out. The reason they’re bringing him out–because he doesn’t even want to do it. I think he’s exhausted. I watched him talking. I think the guy’s exhausted,” Trump asserted.

“And I never say a guy’s looking old. But he’s looking a little bit older, isn’t he? You know, there’s nothing wrong with that. But he’s exhausted.”

And when it came time to cite world leaders who agreed with him that Obama was a “jerk,” Trump pointed to someone he often praises: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Obama has been making more frequent campaign stops in recent weeks in which he has delivered comments aimed at denting Trump’s ego. In Pittsburgh, he asked the crowd whether his successor has ever changed a tire, or a diaper. Trump, he added, “is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

While Trump was giving his speech in North Carolina, Obama was in Detroit, a city that Trump recently insulted while there. Obama was introduced by rapper and Detroit native Eminem.

Trump seemed to allude to this when he claimed Democrats “bring in so-called stars that I’ve never heard of.”

“But they bring out people and they don’t get crowds like this,” he said, again fixating on his audiences after the Harris campaign called his rallies dull, too long, and often sparsely attended.

Trump, though, has definitely heard of Eminem. At The Shady National Convention in 2004, which was organized by MTV to celebrate the rapper’s satellite radio channel, Trump called him “a winner.”

