Donald Trump Trolls Taylor Swift Sharing Video Of Singer Getting Booed At Super Bowl

Donald Trump took a day off to attend the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, and had time to troll Taylor Swift.

The current President of the United States couldn’t help but take a swipe at the “Bejeweled” singer after Swift was booed at the game taking place at the Caesars Superdome.

Trump took to Truth Social to share a video of Swift’s reaction to the boos paired with a video of him at the Super Bowl with daughter Ivanka.

Trump, who was elected president of the United States despite being found liable for sexual assault and defamation, seemingly claimed that he was cheered at the game while Swift was not.

The POTUS, who is also a felon after being found guilty in the hush money trial, has had beef with Swift after the singer endorsed Kamala Harris in her presidential run. Days after the endorsement, Trump took to social media and claimed, “I hate Taylor Swift.”

Before expressing his “hate” for the “Bejeweled” singer, Trump had “accepted” an AI-generated endorsement featuring Swift.

In a follow-up interview on Fox & Friends, Trump said of Swift, “I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse Biden… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is a vocal Trump supporter, which Trump acknowledged in the same interview with Fox News, saying, “That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

Before the big game, Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce said he was “honored” that Trump would attend the event.

“It’s a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is,” Kelce told reporters, according to Reuters. “I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there – it’s the best country in the world so it’d be pretty cool.”

In an interview pre-Super Bowl, Trump said he was rooting for the Chiefs to win as he was a fan of Brittany Mahomes.

