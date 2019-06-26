Trump tags wrong account in attack on soccer star Megan Rapinoe, gets dissed: 'Cry me a river'

Days after calling her silent protests during the national anthem inappropriate, President Trump has responded to U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s remark that she’s “not f***ing going to the White House.” In addition to shutting down the possibility of a White House invite, the soccer star called Trump “sexist,” “racist” and “not a good person” in an interview with Yahoo Sports last month.

Never one to let an insult slide, Trump took to Twitter to call out Rapinoe. He defended his presidency and said she “should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

There’s just one problem. When Trump first sent the tweets — which have since been deleted, corrected and reposted — he misspelled Rapinoe’s name, dropped the “e” and mistakenly tagged Twitter account @MeganRapino instead.

But the wrongly tagged account fired back with a dis that would no doubt make the original Rapinoe proud.

and she was right to say so cry me a river plus this isn’t even her acc https://t.co/gKQnfclIUZ — not megan rapinoe (@meganrapino) June 26, 2019

The account is now picking up hundreds of new followers and dishing out comebacks left and right.

you can delete it but everyone’s already seen it pic.twitter.com/5z0688yXAv — not megan rapinoe (@meganrapino) June 26, 2019

tr*mp is really gonna get me to 1k followers eye- — not megan rapinoe (@meganrapino) June 26, 2019

mom come pick me up old men are attacking me — not megan rapinoe (@meganrapino) June 26, 2019

Twitter, meanwhile, is eating it up.

I can't imagine my Twitter notifications if I was tagged by Trump. Sending you strength and patience. — Leland Bailey (@theabsolute19) June 26, 2019

Good for you, other Megan Rapino! — David Roth (@david_j_roth) June 26, 2019

To be clear: I also stan @meganrapino. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 26, 2019

There is, of course, a downside to brief internet fame. Trump supporters are also confusing the “other” Megan with Rapinoe the soccer player and thorn in POTUS’s side.

She thinks she's being "hip" disrespecting Trump. Sad thing is that team is the most unsportsmanlike, arrogant and obnoxious group of athletes I've ever seen - embarrassing! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) June 26, 2019

Respect your country...or move. .you are not a hero in my opinion — Linda Roche (@LindaRochedl68) June 26, 2019

