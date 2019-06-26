Trump tags wrong account in attack on soccer star Megan Rapinoe, gets dissed: 'Cry me a river'

Days after calling her silent protests during the national anthem inappropriate, President Trump has responded to U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s remark that she’s “not f***ing going to the White House.” In addition to shutting down the possibility of a White House invite, the soccer star called Trump “sexist,” “racist” and “not a good person” in an interview with Yahoo Sports last month.

Trump critic and soccer star Megan Rapinoe was the target of the president's tweets on Wednesday. (Photo: Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Never one to let an insult slide, Trump took to Twitter to call out Rapinoe. He defended his presidency and said she “should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

There’s just one problem. When Trump first sent the tweets — which have since been deleted, corrected and reposted — he misspelled Rapinoe’s name, dropped the “e” and mistakenly tagged Twitter account @MeganRapino instead.

But the wrongly tagged account fired back with a dis that would no doubt make the original Rapinoe proud.

Trump has objected to Rapinoe's comments about him, but insisted he'd invite the women's soccer team to the White House anyway. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

The account is now picking up hundreds of new followers and dishing out comebacks left and right.

Twitter, meanwhile, is eating it up.

There is, of course, a downside to brief internet fame. Trump supporters are also confusing the “other” Megan with Rapinoe the soccer player and thorn in POTUS’s side.

