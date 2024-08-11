Donald Trump US presidential campaign says its internal messages were hacked by Iran

Donald Trump's US presidential campaign has said its messages were hacked by Iran.

The Republican's campaign statement came shortly after news website Politico reported it had begun receiving emails in July from an anonymous source offering authentic documents from inside Trump's operation, including a report about running mate JD Vance's "potential vulnerabilities."

"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," the Trump campaign said in a statement.

Posting on his Truth Social app, Trump said that Microsoft had just informed the campaign that Iran had hacked one of its websites.

He cast blame on Iran, adding they were "only able to get publicly available information,” but did not elaborate further.

The Standard has not independently verified the claims.

The Trump campaign referred to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that said Iranian government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a "high-ranking official" on a US presidential campaign in June.

The hackers had taken over an account belonging to a former political advisor and then used it to target the official, the report said. That report did not provide further details on the targets' identities.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to name the targeted officials or provide additional details after the report was published.

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York said in an email that "the Iranian government neither possesses nor harbors any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election."

"We do not accord any credence to such reports," it said in response to the Trump campaign's allegations.

The former president had tense relations with Iran while in office.

Under Trump, the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from a multilateral Iran nuclear deal.

