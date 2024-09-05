Donald Trump visits Harrisburg

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Trump Gets Hit With Instant Fact-Check After Bragging Of 1 'Impossible' Skill
The former president boasted of an "ability" that sets him apart. His critics begged to differ — and brought the receipts to prove it.
- CBC
NDP announces it will tear up governance agreement with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is terminating the supply-and-confidence agreement his party made with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.The party is making the announcement in a video being posted on social media Wednesday afternoon. The deal was scheduled to run until June 2025."Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," Singh said in the video, a transcript of
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris’ Blunt Reply to Rally Heckler Who Called Out Donald Trump
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
- HuffPost
‘Don’t Call Him Don’: Mark Hamill Taunts Trump With A Biting New First Name
The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Busted Recycling Lie in TikTok with Gold Star Families
A fact check has thrown cold water on a key claim made in Donald Trump’s now-infamous TikTok with Gold Star families at Arlington National Cemetery.Trump patted himself on the back in the clip, claiming there was an 18-month period in his presidency where not a single U.S. troop was fatally attacked in Afghanistan.“We didn’t lose one person in 18 months,” he says in a voiceover, which was seemingly ripped from an old TV interview. “And then they took over that disaster.”Read more at The Daily Be
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Reveals Son Barron Trump's Response To Assassination Attempt
The former president also recalled former first lady Melania Trump's reaction.
- HuffPost
Tucker Carlson Hosts Nazi Apologist Who Makes Heinous Claim About WWII
The former Fox News host lauded his podcast guest as “the best and most honest popular historian” in the description of Monday's episode.
- HuffPost
Ex-GOP Strategist Predicts Exactly When Trump Crashes: ‘The Bottom’s Gonna Drop Out’
Stuart Stevens said there’s a simple reason Trump could see his support collapse.
- BuzzFeed
Here's What 19 Veterans Had To Say About Choosing Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump
"My top priority is not using Veterans as a political power grab, such as calling them suckers/losers or putting a thumbs up at a gravesite for pictures."
- The Independent
Trump-backed candidate in Montana caught on tape making racially-charged remarks about Native American tribe
Sheehy is Trump’s pick for Montana’s Senate seat and will face Democratic Senator Jon Tester in November
- Deadline
John Cleese Torches Recent Donald Trump Speech, Says GOP Nominee Has “Lost His Mind”
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
- Futurism
Trump Posts AI-Generated Image of Kamala Harris as Joseph Stalin, But Instead It Just Looks Like Mario
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Stokes 'Inside Job' Conspiracy Theory Of Assassination Attempt
"You do have to wonder," the Republican nominee said while hurling wild accusations on right-wing host Monica Crowley's podcast.
- USA TODAY Opinion
JD Vance takes 'Worst VP pick EVER!' crown from Sarah Palin, and gets less likable every day
Let it be known that JD Vance – aka 'The Bearded Weird' – is officially the worst vice presidential candidate pick in all of U.S. history.
- People
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Ginni Privately Thanked Group That’s Trying to Stop Supreme Court Ethics Reform: Report
The Thomases have accepted large gifts from Republican mega-donors in recent years, reigniting a conversation about the Supreme Court's code of conduct
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Dana Bash Defends Harris Interview That ‘P**sed Off’ Both Sides
Dana Bash has hit back at critics of her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she knows it was “just right” because it “p**sed off” both the left and the right.In an interview with The Daily Beast, CNN’s chief political correspondent acknowledged that last Thursday’s primetime sit-down with Harris and running mate Tim Walz drew brickbats over everything from Bash’s opening line about what Harris would achieve in her first day in office, to not asking follow-up questions at key mom
- The Canadian Press
The NDP-Liberal deal is done. What happens now?
OTTAWA — The NDP has pulled out of a confidence and supply agreement with the Liberals. What happens now?
- CNN
Retired federal judge and ethics experts want Judge Cannon taken off Trump documents case
A former federal judge along with a government watchdog group and two top scholars on judicial ethics want an appeals court to reassign the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump to a new judge.
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris Rally Audience Erupts Over Her Response To 'He's Going To Jail' Interruption
The vice president issued a blunt reminder about her 2024 rival Donald Trump.
- United Press International
Trump's 'awards gala' for Jan. 6 riot defendants at New Jersey club is 'postponed'
An "awards gala" fundraiser for jailed defendants who took part in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot scheduled to be held at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club has been postponed until further notice.