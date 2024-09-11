Donald Trump Warmed Up For Tonight's Debate By Posting On Truth Social

According to recent reporting in Rolling Stone, a senior Trump campaign official confessed that they are "consistently relieved" that in 2024, the former president posts his often-all-caps rants on Truth Social where fewer people can see them.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium labeled "Fraternal Order of Police." A U.S. flag is partially visible in the background

So, ahead of the debate tonight on ABC News where Trump will go head to head with Vice President Kamala Harris, we combed through the 38 posts he's made on Truth Social in the last 24 hours to bring you a representative sampler. Here's a little taste of what the former president has been up to on that website that you probably never visit:

1.Citing baseless claims of election tampering, he called on Republicans in the House and Senate to refuse to pass a new budget unless they get "absolute assurances on Election Security." Failure to pass a new budget would lead to a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Tweet by Donald J. Trump urging Republicans not to proceed with a budget resolution without election security guarantees, claiming Democrats are registering illegal aliens

2.He accused Fox News of being "so politically correct."

Tweet by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) criticizing Fox News and Michael Tyler, Kamala's publicist, for spreading lies like Project 2025. Dated Sep 10, 2024

3.And he "ReTruthed" a Fox News clip that he previously shared just yesterday in which host Charlie Hurt calls him "probably the greatest political debater we've ever had in American History."

Donald J. Trump retweeted a Fox News clip featuring three individuals discussing Donald Trump and a debate in Pennsylvania

4.He repeated his false claim about Kamala Harris being the "Border Czar."

Donald J. Trump thank you tweet to Paul Perez for positive border comments and a negative statement about Kamala Harris. Dated Sep 10, 2024, 1:18 PM

5.And he shared a clip blaming "Comrade Kamala" for inflation, even though inflation rates rose worldwide due to the pandemic. We're not able to embed videos from Truth Social due to technical capabilities, but please note that the headlines in the screenshot below date back to 2022. The current rate of inflation in the US is 2.9%, the lowest since March 2021 according to Bankrate.

Donald J. Trump shared a video on social media claiming the Biden-Harris economy is responsible for high inflation

6.He shared an AI-generated image of a cat holding a gun and wearing a MAGA hat in reference to false, racist claims that immigrants from Haiti are eating Americans' pets. This fake story was also boosted by his running mate, J.D. Vance.

A digitally created image of a cat wearing a 'MAGA' hat and military gear, holding a rifle. This image was posted by Donald J. Trump on Sep 10, 2024

7.And, for his final pre-debate post, he shared another AI-generated image of himself holding a cat and surrounded by cats and ducks on what appears to be a private jet, because sure, why not.

Donald J. Trump sits in an airplane surrounded by white cats, dogs, and several ducks

Just another normal day of perfect posts from your favorite stable genius.

