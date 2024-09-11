Donald Trump Warmed Up For Tonight's Debate By Posting On Truth Social

According to recent reporting in Rolling Stone, a senior Trump campaign official confessed that they are "consistently relieved" that in 2024, the former president posts his often-all-caps rants on Truth Social where fewer people can see them.

Donald Trump was banned from his old favorite platform, Twitter, following the events of January 6, 2021. In 2022, Elon Musk reinstated Trump's account after buying Twitter (now "X"). However, Trump has stuck to mainly posting his rants on his own Truth Social platform. Grant Baldwin / Getty Images

So, ahead of the debate tonight on ABC News where Trump will go head to head with Vice President Kamala Harris, we combed through the 38 posts he's made on Truth Social in the last 24 hours to bring you a representative sampler. Here's a little taste of what the former president has been up to on that website that you probably never visit:

1.Citing baseless claims of election tampering, he called on Republicans in the House and Senate to refuse to pass a new budget unless they get "absolute assurances on Election Security." Failure to pass a new budget would lead to a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Via truthsocial.com

2.He accused Fox News of being "so politically correct."

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Via truthsocial.com

3.And he "ReTruthed" a Fox News clip that he previously shared just yesterday in which host Charlie Hurt calls him "probably the greatest political debater we've ever had in American History."

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Fox News / Via truthsocial.com

4.He repeated his false claim about Kamala Harris being the "Border Czar."

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Via truthsocial.com

5.And he shared a clip blaming "Comrade Kamala" for inflation, even though inflation rates rose worldwide due to the pandemic. We're not able to embed videos from Truth Social due to technical capabilities, but please note that the headlines in the screenshot below date back to 2022. The current rate of inflation in the US is 2.9%, the lowest since March 2021 according to Bankrate.

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Via truthsocial.com

6.He shared an AI-generated image of a cat holding a gun and wearing a MAGA hat in reference to false, racist claims that immigrants from Haiti are eating Americans' pets. This fake story was also boosted by his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Via truthsocial.com

7.And, for his final pre-debate post, he shared another AI-generated image of himself holding a cat and surrounded by cats and ducks on what appears to be a private jet, because sure, why not.

Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump / Via truthsocial.com

Just another normal day of perfect posts from your favorite stable genius.