Donald Trump Wears Bandage on Ear During First Official Appearance with Running Mate J.D. Vance

The former president was seen was bandage on his ear at the 2024 Republican National Convention following Saturday's assassination attempt

David Paul Morris/getty Former US President Donald Trump, left, and Senator JD Vance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Donald Trump appeared at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. on Monday, July 15, two days following an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally that injured his ear.

The former president wore a bandage on his injured ear. He was joined on stage by J.D. Vance, his newly named running mate, for the opening night of the convention.

On Saturday, July 13, Trump was injured after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired several shots at him during a rally in Butler, Pa. After the attempt, authorities confirmed that the shooting was an "assassination attempt.” Once Trump was deemed okay, Republican leaders confirmed they would move forward with the convention.

Crooks also shot three bystanders: Corey Comperatore, 50, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74. Comperatore was killed while Dutch and Copenhaver were critically injured.



The RNC will continue through Thursday, July 18, closing with a speech from Trump — who has already secured his party's nomination — in Fiserv Forum. Vance will also address the crowd in a speech Wednesday night to formally accept the Republican nomination for vice president.

