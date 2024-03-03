Donald Trump wins Idaho Republican caucuses: AP

Former President Donald Trump has won the Idaho caucus Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

According to results as of 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Saturday, Trump led with 84% of the caucus votes with his opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley gaining 13%.

Trump, who also won the Missouri caucus over the weekend, is the clear frontrunner ahead of the nationwide contests on Super Tuesday. States that will be participating Tuesday, March 5 are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

In addition, Trump also earned more delegates at a Michigan GOP convention held Saturday.

