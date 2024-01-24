Donald Trump wins key New Hampshire primary as Biden says it's 'clear' he'll win Republican nomination

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

The result was a setback for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources into winning the state but finished second.

She is the last major challenger in the race after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Mr Trump.

Ms Haley intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

The appeals failed to resonate with enough voters. Mr Trump can now boast of being the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in Iowa and New Hampshire since both states began leading the election calendar in 1976, a striking sign of how rapidly Republicans have rallied around him to make him their nominee for the third consecutive time.

By posting easy wins in both early states, Mr Trump is demonstrating an ability to unite the Republican Party's factions firmly behind him.

He has garnered support from the evangelical conservatives who are influential in Iowa and New Hampshire's more moderate voters, strength he hopes to replicate as the primary quickly expands to the rest of the US.

Ms Haley was unable to capitalise on New Hampshire's more moderate political tradition. Now, her path to becoming the Republican standard-bearer is narrowing quickly.

She will not compete in a contest that awards delegates until South Carolina's February 24 primary. As the state's former governor, she is hoping a strong showing there could propel her into the March 5 Super Tuesday contests.

But in a deeply conservative state where Mr Trump is exceedingly popular, those ambitions may be tough to realise and a home-state loss could prove politically devastating.

Ms Haley vowed on Tuesday night to stay in the race and push ahead to South Carolina.But in his victory speech Mr Trump lambasted Ms Haley for not dropping out following her loss in New Hampshire, calling her an "imposter" and claiming she had a "very bad night."

"We beat her so badly," he told his cheering supporters as he criticised the tone of her speech following her loss. As of around 5am UK time, Mr Trump won 54.2% and Ms Haley 43.7% of the vote share."This is not your typical victory speech, but let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night", the former president said of Haley, who outperformed polls that had predicted she would lose by a wider margin.

"In life you can't let people get away with bulls***,' he said. 'You just can't do that. When I watched her, the fancy dress, it probably wasn't so I said, what is she doing? We won.""New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not the last in the nation," Ms Haley said. "This race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go."

About half of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire said they are very or somewhat concerned that Mr Trump is too extreme to win the general election, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of the state's electorate. Only about one-third say the same about Ms Haley.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, won New Hampshire's Democratic primary via a write-in effort after the state party moved forward with its own contest.

Nikki Haley speaks at a primary night rally in Concorde, New Hampshire (Getty Images)

Mr Biden did not appear on the ballot but allies helped him beat a series of little-known challengers.

Mr Biden said it was "clear" Mr Trump would be the 2024 Republican nominee.

He said: “It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our democracy. Our personal freedoms — from the right to choose to the right to vote.

"Our economy — which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since COVID. All are at stake.”

Mr Trump's position in the contest is remarkable considering he faces 91 criminal charges related to everything from seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election to mishandling classified documents and arranging payoffs to a porn actress.

He left the White House in 2021 in the grim aftermath of an insurrection at the US Capitol led by his supporters who sought to stop the certification of Mr Biden's win. And Mr Trump was the first president to be impeached twice.

But Mr Trump has turned those vulnerabilities into an advantage among Republican voters.

He has argued that the criminal prosecutions reflect a politicised Justice Department, though there is no evidence that officials there were pressured by Mr Biden or anyone else in the White House to file charges.

Mr Trump has nonetheless repeatedly told his supporters that he is being prosecuted on their behalf, an argument that appears to have further strengthened his bond with the Republican base.

As Mr Trump begins to pivot his attention to Mr Biden and a general election campaign, the question is whether the former president's framing of the legal cases will persuade voters beyond the Republican base.