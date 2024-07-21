Donald Trump's Campaign Bashes Kamala Harris After Joe Biden Drops Out Of Race

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Greensboro, North Carolina, on July 11, 2024. Chuck Burton via Associated Press

Donald Trump’s campaign bashed Vice President Kamala Harris, who may now become the Democratic presidential nominee, even as many Democrats came out in support of her after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race Sunday.

“Kamala Harris is just as much of [a] joke as Biden is,” Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement. “Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden.”

The statement continued: “Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA.”

Trump, who has yet to comment on Harris’ potential nomination, wrote on Truth Social just minutes after Biden dropped out of the race that Biden was “not fit to run for president” and “certainly not fit to serve.”

He claimed in another post that Biden is “the worst president” in America’s history. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), agreed with Trump in his own statement on social media, adding that Harris has been with Biden “every step of the way.”

Trump also reportedly told CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins that he believes it will be easier to beat Harris than Biden in November’s general election.

Harris hasn’t officially been selected as the Democratic nominee, but several Democrats have already come out in support of her, including Biden himself, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Hillary Clinton and Kaine were the Democratic nominees for president and vice president, respectively, in 2016, an election they lost to Trump despite winning the popular vote.

In a statement, Harris said that her “intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

