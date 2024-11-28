Donald Trump's 'Happy Thanksgiving' Message Takes A Very Divisive Turn

Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a wild message on social media from Donald Trump attacking his opponents.

Early Thursday, the president-elect ― as he’s been prone to do in recent years ― wished a “Happy Thanksgiving to all...” via his Truth Social platform.

Then came the traditional Trump Thanksgiving rant: ”... including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!” Trump concluded the message.

