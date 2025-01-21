Donald Trump's inauguration: The best reaction tweets on X

Sian Baldwin
·3 min read
Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on January 20 (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on January 20 (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is back as president of the United States. His inauguration for his second term had the whole world watching and, as always, the internet did not disappoint.

It did what it does best and provided a whole host of online humour and memes, with a commentary on one of the most pivotal political events of the year. Memes flooded social media channels from the start to the finish of the event.

Here are some of the best.

George Bush provided a lot of laughs around the world with his bizarre facial expressions.

But the real showstopper was Melania Trump, with many confused over her choice of headwear.

She was compared to a number of characters, from the McDonald’s famous Hamburglar character to cartoon spy characters and even the Pizza Hut logo.

Other jokes were also poked at the last-minute change in the choice of the venue.

Also spotted by eagle-eyed watchers were the apparent wandering eyes of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The reaction to some of Mr Trump’s speech also caught the eye of many.

And even Barron Trump was not safe from the meme community.

Latest Stories