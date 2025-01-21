Donald Trump's inauguration: The best reaction tweets on X

Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on January 20 (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is back as president of the United States. His inauguration for his second term had the whole world watching and, as always, the internet did not disappoint.

It did what it does best and provided a whole host of online humour and memes, with a commentary on one of the most pivotal political events of the year. Memes flooded social media channels from the start to the finish of the event.

Here are some of the best.

George Bush provided a lot of laughs around the world with his bizarre facial expressions.

when you realize you took an edible before doing something serious pic.twitter.com/Yz1ArvHFqH — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 20, 2025

Bro was out of his mind 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cEXP0skzWv — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) January 20, 2025

But the real showstopper was Melania Trump, with many confused over her choice of headwear.

I knew trump loved McDonald’s, but it’s wild he made Melania dress up as the Hamburglar pic.twitter.com/qnjsnbOiWX — DaileyB (@Whosyour_guy) January 20, 2025

She was compared to a number of characters, from the McDonald’s famous Hamburglar character to cartoon spy characters and even the Pizza Hut logo.

Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/v35yY7eD3I — JC R WHIT (@JC99WHIT) January 20, 2025

Finding out Melania Trump is The Hat Man wasnt on my 2025 bingo card pic.twitter.com/SEOlf82W2W — mids (@xXmidsXx) January 20, 2025

Melania Trump has arrived. pic.twitter.com/agLz1KooUl — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Other jokes were also poked at the last-minute change in the choice of the venue.

Imagine being the guy who just set up 100,000 chairs on the National Mall and they announce they’re moving the inauguration indoors pic.twitter.com/ddH1k4tBYT — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 17, 2025

I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump’s inauguration to go viral.



Would be such a shame for Zuck. pic.twitter.com/6NCeFH2Oho — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

Also spotted by eagle-eyed watchers were the apparent wandering eyes of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg was caught fact-checking 😂 pic.twitter.com/guiFdmCOvR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg's image rehabilitation team pic.twitter.com/Sum7BF8PFy — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) January 20, 2025

The reaction to some of Mr Trump’s speech also caught the eye of many.

Kamala Harris and Hilary Clinton react to Donald Trump declaring he will rename the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.



pic.twitter.com/zxcXz374P3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2025

And even Barron Trump was not safe from the meme community.