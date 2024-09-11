Donald Trump's pet-eating migrant claims dismissed by Ohio's Republican governor
Ohio's governor has disputed Donald Trump's claim that Haitian immigrants in a town are eating the pets of other residents.
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
Trump telling Harris to stop laughing at him was a real thing that happened multiple times.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
When asked about healthcare, Trump couldn't even offer an empty promise and false hope. That tells voters everything they need to know.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
Pollster Nate Silver warned in a post on the social platform X that the Trump campaign has made four “huge mistakes” this cycle, citing the former president’s debate performance Tuesday night as one issue within only a few hours of its conclusion. By Silver’s count, Donald Trump’s choice of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running…
They need to "just step it down a little bit," said Michael Steele.
Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the marketplace.” “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…
Laura Ingraham, the Donald Trump-defending Fox News host who has disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris over the grave sin of hugging, claimed Monday that she already knows what will happen during Tuesday’s presidential debate, anticipating a string of “lies” not by the chronically truth-averse Trump, but Harris.Ingraham, who earlier this year gave Trump unsolicited tips before his debate against President Joe Biden, provided him with essentially the same advice, saying he should “keep his cool
The allegedly resurrected person was playing Trump in practice, The Telegraph initially reported.
The "Late Show" host has a plan for ducking Trump's goons if the former president wins.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio will send law enforcement and millions of dollars in healthcare resources to the city of Springfield as it faces a surge in temporary Haitian migrants that has landed it in the national spotlight.
Somehow, the presidential debate felt like time travel. | Opinion