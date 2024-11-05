Donald Trump's Remark Is 'As Dehumanizing As It Gets,' And It's Also A Lie

Donald Trump reached a callous low before his electoral showdown against Kamala Harris on Tuesday during a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that began after midnight. (Watch the video below.)

The Republican nominee segued from riffing on a recent jobs report to making a whopper of a claim — in which he also said that immigrants are not people.

“Meanwhile, 100 percent of the net jobs created in the last year have gone to migrants,” the former president said. “100 percent of the jobs that were created went to migrants, not to people.”

Trump has floated a similar claim about immigrant jobs before, and it’s been debunked.

He also threw in some extra racism during his Grand Rapids speech.

“Your Black population is being devastated by these people,” he said. “They’re taking all the Black population jobs away. ... They should announce those numbers.”

After Trump managed to blithely lie, repeat his much-ridiculed reference to “Black jobs” and dehumanize migrants at the same time, people rushed to condemn him.

“I’m pretty sure that’s as dehumanizing as it gets,” one person wrote on X.

