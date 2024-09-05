Donald Trump's Son Barron Enrolls At NYU’s Business School

Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, has enrolled at New York University in Manhattan.

The former president announced Wednesday that Barron Trump had enrolled at NYU’s Stern School of Business after being accepted to “a lot of colleges.”

The New York Post published photos Wednesday of Barron Trump arriving for his first day of class.

’It’s a very high-quality place,” the former president told the Daily Mail of his son’s choice. “He liked it. He liked the school.”

Barron Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump, takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, May 17, 2024. Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

NYU admits just 8% of applicants every year. Tuition for the business school cost around $65,000 annually, not including housing and other expenses.

Barron Trump will live off-campus and commute there from Trump Tower, the Post reported.

The choice is a departure for the Trump family: The former president and three of his other children all attended the University of Pennsylvania.

