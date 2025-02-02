How Donald Trump's tariffs could impact consumers

Sky News
Updated ·4 min read

Donald Trump has long threatened increasing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.

The second-time president argues higher levies will help reduce illegal migration and the smuggling of fentanyl to the US.

On Saturday, the president confirmed that he would subject Mexican and Canadian goods to the full 25% tariff - and Chinese imports to 10%.

Although the Trump administration says the changes will boost domestic production, there will likely be wide-ranging negative consequences for the US consumer.

Economists argue supply chains will be disrupted and businesses will suffer increased costs - leading to an overall rise in prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more:
Why has Trump targeted Mexico and Canada?
Canada and Mexico hit back with retaliatory tariffs

Both Mexico and Canada rely heavily on their imports and exports, which make up around 70% of their Gross Domestic Products (GDPs), putting them at even greater risk from the new tariffs.

China only relies on trade for 37% of its economy, having made a concerted effort to ramp up domestic production, making it relatively less vulnerable.

Here we look at where US consumers will feel the biggest impact.

Avocados - and other fruit and veg

The US imports between half and 60% of its fresh produce from Mexico - and 80% of its avocados, according to figures from the US Department of Agriculture.

Canada also supplies a lot of the US's fruit and vegetables, which are mainly grown in greenhouses on the other side of the US border.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that increased tariffs will quickly be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

The US still grows a considerable amount of its own produce, however, so the changes could boost domestic production.

But economists warn that overreliance on domestic goods will see those suppliers increase their prices too.

Petrol and oil prices

Oil and gas prices are likely to be impacted - as Canada provides around 60% of US crude oil imports and Mexico roughly 10%.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the US received around 4.6 million barrels of oil a day from Canada last year - and 563,000 from Mexico.

Most US oil refineries are designed specifically to process Canadian products, which would make changing supply sources complex and costly.

There has been some speculation that Mr Trump may exempt oil from the new changes - but if he doesn't, the US could see an increase in fuel prices of up to 50 cents (40p) a gallon, economists have predicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cars and vehicle parts

The US car industry is a delicate mix of foreign and domestic manufacturers.

The supply chain is so complex, car parts and half-finished vehicles can sometimes cross the US-Mexico border several times before they are ready for the showroom.

If this continues, the parts would be taxed every time they move countries, which would lead to an even bigger increase in prices.

To mitigate this, General Motors has said it will try to rush through Mexican and Canadian exports - while brainstorming on how to relocate manufacturing to the US.

Electronic goods

When Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imported washing machines during his first term in 2018, prices suffered for years afterwards.

China produces a lot of the world's consumer electronics - and smartphones and computers specifically - so the 10% tariff could have a similar effect on those devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biden administration tried to legislate to promote domestic production of semiconductors (microchips needed for all smart devices) - but for now, the US is still heavily reliant on China for its personal electronics.

This will mean an increase in prices for consumers unless tech companies can relocate their operations away from Beijing.

Boost for the steel industry

The sector that could feel the most benefit from the Trump tariffs is the steel and aluminium industry.

It has long been lobbying the government to put tariffs on foreign suppliers - claiming they are dominating the market and leaving US factories without enough business and at risk of closure.

Steel imports increasing in price would promote domestic production - and possibly save some of the plants.

But when Mr Trump increased steel tariffs during his first term, prices also increased - which business leaders said forced them to pass on costs and left them struggling to complete construction projects on budget.

Overall inflation

An increase in the prices of all these goods would inevitably lead to widespread overall inflation.

According to analysis by Capital Economics, the Canadian and Mexican tariffs would put inflation above 3% - which is much higher than the Federal Reserve's target of 2% - and the Chinese levies would see it rise even further.

Latest Stories

  • Trump puts tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring trade war as North American allies respond

    President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, drawing swift retaliation and an undeniable sense of betrayal from the country's North American neighbors as a trade war erupted among the longtime allies. The Republican president posted on social media that the tariffs were necessary “to protect Americans," pressing the three nations to do more to curb the manufacture and export of illicit fentanyl and for Canada and Mexico to reduce illegal immigration into the U.S. The tariffs, if sustained, could cause inflation to significantly worsen, threatening the trust that many voters placed in Trump to lower the prices of groceries, gasoline, housing, autos and other goods as he promised.

  • Wall St ends lower as White House says Trump to implement tariffs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with indexes losing ground after the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump will implement on Saturday tariffs of 25% on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on Chinese goods. Investors have been bracing for further tariff news after Trump has repeatedly warned about using the measure. Uncertainty over the impact of tariffs has muddled the outlook for the economy and inflation.

  • Exclusive-Trump set to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada starting on March 1, sources say

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters. The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement. The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not have details on a final tariff rate, but noted Trump has consistently said that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on imports from the two countries on Saturday.

  • Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring prospect of inflation and trade war

    Trump’s order includes a mechanism to escalate the rates charged by the U.S. against retaliation by the other countries, raising the spectre of an even more severe economic disruption.View on euronews

  • Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China linked to fentanyl crisis

    The Trump administration is following through on its promise to impose 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada and raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Saturday.

  • Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China

    US neighbors hit with 25% tariff and China with 10% as Trudeau pledges ‘forceful but reasonable’ response

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Mind the gap: Why Trump's tariffs could blow out the WCS and WTI differential

    While the price gap between a barrel of North American benchmark oil and a barrel of Canadian oilsands crude has long existed, some market watchers say if the tariffs proposed by U.S. president Donald Trump were applied to Canadian oil exports, that gap would widen even further — limiting revenues for Canadian producers and negatively impacting the economy as a whole.West Texas Intermediate, also known as WTI, is the benchmark North American oil price, representing a blend of light, sweet oil. I

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Canadians largely against proposal to merge with US: Survey

    The majority of Canadians are opposed to their country merging with the U.S., something President Trump has suggested in recent weeks, according to new surveys published on Friday. The new YouGov polls, conducted in both the U.S. and Canada, found that 77 percent of Canadians are strongly or somewhat against Canada becoming a part of…

  • Democratic senators introduce bill to check Trump’s tariff authority

    Two Democratic senators introduced a bill that would require President Trump to get congressional approval for proposed tariffs on trading partners before imposing them, a push coming just days before the president is set to impose new ones on Mexico and Canada. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) brought forward the Stopping Tariffs…

  • Stephen Colbert Wrecks Donald Trump’s ‘Common Sense' Plane Crash Spin With 1 Brutal Line

    The "Late Show" host tore into the president's blame game following the deadly airplane crash in Washington, D.C.

  • 6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency

    Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.