How Donald Trump's tariffs could impact consumers and the UK
Donald Trump has long threatened increasing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China. What are they and what do they mean for the UK?
Donald Trump has long threatened increasing tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China. What are they and what do they mean for the UK?
The right-wing network couldn't sugarcoat this one for the president.
Trump has signed orders imposing tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico.
The Donald Trump acolyte also talked about throwing out "all the foreign press."
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In its first direct criticism of the Trump administration, North Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for calling it a “rogue” state and warned Monday that such “coarse and nonsensical remarks” will never contribute to U.S. interests.
The White House confirmed the U.S. will impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China starting Saturday.
Mexico and Canada have ordered retaliatory measures against the US after President Donald Trump placed sweeping tariffs on goods from its two neighbours and China.
As the US president imposes import taxes on three key trading partners, we examine potential repercussions
Investing.com -- U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that the UK might be able to dodge tariffs, despite being "out of line" in terms of trade. He expressed optimism about resolving the trade imbalance with Britain, stating, "I think that one can be worked out."
The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.
As Delaware, long considered a business-friendly state, faces a potential corporate revolt, Gov. Matt Meyer tells BI change is on the horizon.
The musician's acceptance speech about "destructive forces" did not mention the president by name.
The Texas representative urged Republicans to say publicly what they've said behind the scenes.
President Donald Trump hasn't been back in office long and has already made the tariffs he talked about during his campaign a reality. On Feb. 1, 2025, he signed executive orders implementing a 10%...
Shares on Asian markets tumbled in early trade on Monday as Donald Trump's tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China sparked fears of a global trade war.
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump on Sunday defended his decision to impose sweeping tariffs on the United States’s top three trading partners, even as he acknowledged there may be “some pain” caused by the economic fallout. Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning after he signed off on 25 percent tariffs on Canada,…
Canadians have begun organizing efforts of their own to counteract U.S. tariffs imposed Saturday by President Donald Trump, with some heeding calls by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who quickly announced retaliatory levies against the U.S., to buy Canadian and boycott U.S. goods as much as possible.Giancarlo Trimarchi, past-chair of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers and president of Vince's Market in Sharon, Ont., said he has begun creating "Made in Canada" tags to be placed alongside Canadian products at supermarkets."There's a lot of tension, there's a lot of anxiety of how this will play out," Trimarchi said of the trade war.However, he said he believes the situation has the upside of showcasing the wide variety of Canadian goods."As I was down on the shelf and I was putting some of these tags up ... I was presently surprised at just how many products were getting the label put in front of them," Trimarchi said. "That part makes me proud."A customer shops at a Toronto grocery store in May 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)Trimarchi's tags could come in handy for some shoppers in Ontario who told CBC News they plan on only buying Canadian."Whatever is labelled Canadian, it's going to be [the] choice for me, even if it's not a preference," Don Profit, who calls the tariffs an "economic attack" by Trump, told CBC News at an Ottawa supermarket."While the tariffs are on, I'm going to boycott American products."Matthias Neill, a dual Canadian-American citizen, told CBC News in Toronto that he's working on a list of American products to avoid.Matthias Neill, a dual Canadian-American citizen, told CBC News in Toronto he is working on a list of American products to boycott. (CBC)"I've never felt more anti-American in my life," Neill said.With the U.S. tariffs and Canadian countermeasures set to take effect on Tuesday, experts say the fallout could compound an already difficult cost-of-living crisis for consumers and hit Canadian businesses hard."This threatened tariff could very well end my business," Pierre Oliver of St. Thomas, Ont., told CBC Radio's Cross Country Checkup.WATCH | What is and isn't on Canada's first round of tariff targets against the U.S.:Oliver, who sells model train sets, said the vast majority of his customers are American, and the tariffs have caused a great deal of confusion for him."What I'm not clear about is how such a tariff could be levied on a business like mine. There's no mechanism in place to collect."Despite the possible hurdles, many Canadians think boycotts are the way to go.WATCH | Trudeau urges Canadians to support local:Neill in Toronto said that before the tariffs, he only tried to buy Canadian "to the extent that it's easy," but will endeavour to do so more generally, even when it's difficult."The smallest first thing is to not buy Colgate toothpaste. I heard you're supposed to buy Sensodyne toothpaste now," he said.In Montreal, Dan Levine told CBC News he's "conflicted" about boycotts because of his love for California wine, referring to the decision by Quebec and other provinces to pull American products from liquor shelves, but he said it's worth it to support Canadian business and to send the Trump administration a message."I think it's worth it if we all do it together," Levine said.
Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he
From lipstick and bulletproof vests to cowboy hats, Kristi Noem’s work wardrobe has earned her a new nickname: “Cosplay Kristi.” Ditching the typical White House attire, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary began her new gig by tagging along on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in full makeup, curled hair wearing a baseball ICE hat and bulletproof vest. She later joined Fox News wearing a completely different border patrol outfit—and so her first nickname came to be: ICE Barbie. But on S
Police are asking Islanders to hang up if they receive a phone call that appears to be from the P.E.I. RCMP. That's because the caller could be a scammer who's "spoofing" the numbers of police agencies — and they just want to steal your money. "The scammers go on to pretend to be police and say that there's been a compromise of [the victim's] social insurance number and they ask people to move money or provide personal information," said Cpl. Gavin Moore, the P.E.I. RCMP's media relations office
It continues a trend in Canadian sports arenas where choruses of boos have been heard during 'The Star-Spangled Banner'