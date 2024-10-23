Alzheimer's 'wonder drug' Donanemab blocked for use on NHS over cost concerns

A drug that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease has been blocked for use on the NHS due to cost concerns.

Donanemab was on Wednesday approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as a treatment for people in Britain with mild cognitive impairment, or those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has said that the benefits of the drug are too small to justify the cost of delivering it via the NHS.

The drug will only be available for patients who can pay to receive it in the private sector, in a blow for charities who have called for better access to emerging drugs.

Donanemab is one of two drugs, along with lecanemab, that have been billed as a huge step forward in Alzheimer’s research because they target a known cause of the disease rather than treating the symptoms.

Both drugs bind to amyloid, a protein which builds up in the brains of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.

By binding to amyloid, the drugs are designed to help clear the build-up and slow down cognitive decline.

Previous research has found that donanemab can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s by up to 35 per cent, with early treatment key to maximising the effect of the drug.

Lecanemab was approved for use in the UK by the regulator in August, but has not been recommended for use in the NHS.

Hilary Evans-Newton, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said the decision by NICE was a “frustrating setback for people affected by Alzheimer’s disease”.

“We finally have two new treatments licensed in Britain for Alzheimer’s, but it’s incredibly disappointing that NHS patients in England and Wales won’t receive them. While these drugs are not cures and come with risk of side effects, trials show they are the first treatments to slow the decline in memory and thinking skills linked to Alzheimer’s, rather than just alleviating symptoms,” she said.

There are currently estimated to be 982,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this is projected to rise to 1.4 million in 2040, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Professor Fiona Carragher, Chief Policy and Research Officer at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “While this is disheartening, we respect the decision of the regulator.

“In other diseases like cancer, treatments have become more effective, safer and cheaper over time and we hope to see similar progress in dementia.

“With around 20 Alzheimer’s disease drugs in late-stage clinical trials, more drugs will be submitted for approval within the next few years.

“New treatments are an important catalyst for change, but they are only one piece of the puzzle. While preparing for the future, we must not lose sight of the million people living with dementia in the UK today – a third of whom don’t have a diagnosis.”