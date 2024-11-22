Donation of 14,00 Nike shoes uplifts Arizona Title I athletes

A $1.6 million donation of brand-new Nike Kyrie Irving basketball shoes is helping athletes from Title I schools across the Valley step into success. Assistance League of Phoenix CEO Aimee Runyon said the nonprofit, which serves about 15,000 K-8 students annually through its Operation School Bell program, faced a challenge with this donation— half the shoes were too big for their typical recipients. That’s when Runyon’s 16-year-old son offered a creative solution. He suggested to donate the larger shoes to Title I high school basketball teams.