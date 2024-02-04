Donations collected for flood victims across San Diego

The Canadian Press

Toronto police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly passing himself off as a fundraiser for the SickKids Hospital Foundation. They say they have received multiple reports about a man pretending to raise money for the charity in the downtown core. Police say he dresses like a real SickKids representative with a fake identification badge as he goes door to door in apartment buildings. They allege he has become aggressive and intimidating at times. Police say he only asks for cash, w