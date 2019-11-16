Donchet takes third world ball juggling title

QUALITY AS INCOMING

1. WOMEN'S WINNER MÉLODY DONCHET PERFORMING

2. DONCHET CELEBRATING AFTER NEING ANNOUNCED AS THE WINNER

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) WOMEN'S WINNER MÉLODY DONCHET SAYING:

"Before the competition I say I will not win because I stopped training three months ago, I had a bad injury and my doctor said: 'don't do the competition because you can break your ligaments'."

4. MEN'S WINNER RICARDINHO (BROWN SHIRT) PERFORMING, WATCHED BY RUNNER UP SEBASTIAN HERNANDEZ (WHITE SHIRT)

5. RICARDINHO FINISHING HIS ROUTINE

6. PORTUGUESE INTERNATIONAL PLAYER NANI LIFTS RICARDINHO'S ARM AS HE IS ANNOUNCED THE WINNER

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S WINNER RICARDINHO SAYING:

"I came with the mind of the champion, like a lion."

9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S WINNER RICARDINHO SAYING:

"I think I just reached my dream one more time."





STORY: Melody Donchet of France won her third Red Bull Street Style title in Miami on Friday (November 15) despite being advised not to compete by her doctor.

Donchet revealed she had been out of training for three months and was warned she could damge her ligaments if she took part in the annual ball juggling event.

But ignoring doctor's orders brought rewards when she defeated Poland's Agnieszka Mnich in the final.

Brazil's Ricardinho (Ricardo Fabiano Chahini de Araújo) won the men's title, beating Sebastian Ortiz Hernandez of Colombia and ripping off his shirt in celebration when Portuguese international nani announced him the winner.

