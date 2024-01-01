Dong Phuong releases list of king cake retailers for 2024
Dong Phuong releases list of king cake retailers for 2024
Dong Phuong releases list of king cake retailers for 2024
The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star was seen on camera getting into an apparent brawl with a group of riders
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
Count Nikolai of Monpezat returned to social media, a day after his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, confirmed her abdication from the Danish throne.
The singer changed into a sexy, sparkling minidress after cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Bengals Dec. 31 game
"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," Boebert said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.
Jacqueline Addo remembers the time two years ago when her husband Joshua confided to her that the stress of adjusting to life in Canada from Ghana was proving too much for him to bear.He had reached a breaking point, and her own mental health wasn't great."I was just a shadow of myself, basically," she said.Joshua was struggling to find a job in his field as a financial adviser, and had instead worked stints at a courier company and at Costco.With Jacqueline looking after their children, they we
James Middleton, the brother of Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales, made an exciting and unexpected announcement for his plans in 2024 with his wife Alizée Thevent, months after they welcomed their first child together
ABC aired an interview Sunday with three former White House staffers who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, and Trump was not pleased
Christina Bobb accused opponents of the former president of putting out ‘propaganda’ to harm his 2024 presidential run
Sarah Ferguson took the time on New Year's Eve to share an inspirational post with her 669k followers on Instagram, perfectly timed to ring in the start of a new year.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said former President Trump is worried the Supreme Court may rule against him on recent decisions in Colorado and Maine that booted him from the 2024 ballot in those states. Haberman said during an appearance on CNN last week that while Trump largely believes the Supreme Court will rule…
"The guy just walked up shot my husband and threw him out of the vehicle ran him over and took our vehicle,” Karen Lopez said
Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to look back on her 2023 highlights with a montage reel. The 54-year-old Morning Show star showed off some stunning looks within the short video, and there was one particular look that stopped us in our tracks.
TORONTO — Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday. A broader pension revamp began in 2019 as both the Quebec Pension Plan and CPP began phasing in enhanced benefits intended to provide more financial support for Canadians after they retire. So far, individual contributions — and the employer's matching portion — have primarily ticked upward. The trade-off is that Canadians will eventually receive hig
US Navy helicopters returned fire sinking three of the four small boats attempting to board a cargo ship, killing the crews, said US Central Command.
Whether it was a miscommunication or an outright error by the officials, Saturday's controversial finish is another bad look for the league in a high-profile spot.
A Russian egg magnate has survived an assassination attempt two days after the authorities started investigating him for alleged price fixing.
Such a grand realization doesn’t always come easy.
Aquarius! Your tarotscope is here to help you live your best life in 2024.
Lively shared a photo of her multitasking mom moment, showing her pumping device clipped to her jeans with the wire disappearing underneath her shirt