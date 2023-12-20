Donna Kelce’s chocolate-chip cookies soon will be sold at Arrowhead Stadium

If you’re searching for a good omen ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders on Christmas Day, here’s the most obscure stat of all to keep in mind.

The Chiefs are 1-0 in 2023 when Donna Kelce’s cookies are at an NFL event.

Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, brought her boys homemade cookies at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night media event.

Less than a week later, she cried tears of joy with Travis after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. She also shed a tear while consoling Jason.

Now those cookies will be coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day for the Chiefs-Raiders game.

“I am so excited to work with Aramark to bring my cookies to Chiefs’ and Eagles’ fans on Christmas day,” Donna Kelce said in a news release. “In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale.

“My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it’s very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays. It’s even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit; usually, it’s just my boys!”“

Travis Kelce has worked closely with Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City for years, while Jason Kelce is involved with Eagles Autism Foundation, so Mama Kelce is helping out her sons once again.

Aramark will be baking the cookies based on her recipe and sell them at at Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

If you can’t wait until Christmas Day to try the cookies (or won’t be at the game), The Star’s Lisa Gutierrez shared Donna’s recipe.

Aramark post of Donna Kelce on Instagram, and there is a video of her preparing the cookies.