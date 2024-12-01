Donna Kelce Compares Her Chiefs Game-Day Leather Pants to a Mullet: ‘There’s a Party in the Back’ (Exclusive)

The NFL supermom explained to PEOPLE how the pants have a special feature to ensure she doesn't get "too hot"

David Smith/Cal Sport Media Donna Kelce attends the Chiefs-Raiders game on Nov. 29, 2024

Donna Kelce is sharing the secret behind her buzzy game-day look.

On Friday, Nov. 29, the NFL supermom, 72, stepped out to watch her son Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. She was seen arriving at Arrowhead Stadium — with Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift at her side — wearing a pair of black leather pants and a black jacket bedazzled with the Chiefs logo.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the game, Donna called her edgy pants "really fun," and revealed their special, function-minded feature. "They're stylish in the front, but there's a party in the back because they're just regular cloth," she shared. "Leather pants get really hot. So you need the back of your leather pants to be cloth so that you can air things out."

Jamie Squire/Getty Donna Kelce (left) and Taylor Swift arrive at the Chiefs-Raiders game on Nov. 29, 2024

Donna even said she likes the leather pants "better than just regular ones."

"It is very comfortable sitting. You don't get hot, you don't get, you know — it's just nice," she explained.

Donna also opened up to PEOPLE about making her acting debut in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie Christmas on Call on Nov. 22, followed by Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which premiered on Saturday night, Nov. 30. She described the experience as "so awesome" and said she "had a blast learning" from all of the network's veteran stars.

The first movie is set in Philadelphia, where her son Jason Kelce played for the Eagles before retiring earlier this year, and the second takes place in Kansas City, Travis' NFL stomping grounds. "It's so much fun for them to be doing the movie in Kansas City for the first time and being in the stadium that I've been here for the past 11 years," Donna said of her special connection to Holiday Touchdown's filming location.

Her TV movie debut was a big hit with her family, particularly her three grandchildren, Jason's daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months. "They loved it," Donna said of Christmas on Call. "My little grandchildren just kept saying, 'Play it back, play it back. We want to see DeeDee.' So that was kind of fun."

2024 Hallmark Media/Joshua Haines Donna Kelce and Tyler Hynes in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'

As for whether fans can expect to see her tackle more acting projects in the future, Donna teased, "Who knows? You never know that kind of thing."

"But for right now that was kind of fun for me. It was enough," she continued. "I just really had a good time with everybody at Hallmark. They treated me so well, and I'm just really excited that I got to do this. It was just a dream come true."

While Donna is making a name for herself in the acting world, she has navigated her pro athlete sons' fame for years. Last month, she told Glamour that it's challenging to go anywhere publicly as a family, particularly since Travis, 35, began dating Swift, 34, last year. “If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or the movie theater or whatever,” she said. “I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are.”

Donna previously told PEOPLE that while being in the spotlight means "everybody knows everything about our family," she was embracing the many exciting opportunities that were coming her way. "I am having the time of my life now, more than ever," she said in September of her own growing fame.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premieres Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.