Donna Kelce Defends Son Travis from the Dads, Brads and Chads: 'They Don't Realize the Pressure'(Exclusive)
Donna spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of 'Grotesquerie'
Donna spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of 'Grotesquerie'
SMITHTON, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump sat in a large barn in rural Pennsylvania on Monday, asking questions of farmers and offering jokes but, in a rarity for his campaign events, mostly listening.
Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a tiny mini dress as she counted down the days until her birthday, sparking reaction from her stepson, Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas
BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.
The former first lady unveiled her latest "collectibles," but critics spotted one key problem.
Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social p
The former president went after all three network TV late-night hosts.
We are headed for the home stretch to Election Day. Those polls are telling us the real story of the campaign so far — but are we willing to listen?
The Western actor's gravel-and-honey voice reminds voters what's at stake on the range and elsewhere.
Multi-hyphenate CEO Elon Musk has dug deep into his own pockets to get former president Donald Trump back into the White House. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk had been pledging roughly $45 million per month to a new super-political action committee (PAC) called America PAC. And after a rocky start, […]
The former president was quick to compare crowd sizes – something he has been mercilessly ridiculed for fixating on over the course of his presidential campaign
The conservative attorney also taunted the former president with his post-election plan.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also examined Donald Trump and JD Vance's latest "really disturbing" turn.
Former president has launched attacks against federal and state judges who have made rulings against him
Carly Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her mother when she was 14 years old
Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa
She rang him up personally for his big milestone birthday.
Donald Trump and the Republican Party are ditching Mark Robinson, their scandal-plagued nominee in the North Carolina governor’s race.Robinson has been battling to keep his head above water after claims that he called himself a “Black Nazi” and made other offensive comments on a pornographic website.But it appears the national GOP hierarchy are prepared to let him drown. The Republican Governors Association said in a statement that they are pulling Robinson’s financial support.Read more at The D
We have found a niche for Tom Brady to fill as Fox's lead analyst on NFL games, and it's just this: ripping on the Dallas Cowboys. He did it in Week 2 as the Cowboys melted down against the New Orleans Saints, and it happened again as he was ranting during Dallas's
Alyssa Farah Griffin said the former president's latest comments gave her "2020 whiplash."
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre urged MPs to defeat the Liberal government on Tuesday, but opposition parties are turning the debate on his non-confidence motion into a referendum on the Conservative party's policies instead.