Donna Kelce Explains Her ‘Different’ NFL Travel Schedule Now that Son Jason Is Retired (Exclusive)

"I'll be supporting him just like I do with my other son," Donna tells PEOPLE exclusively of Jason who officially began his new career as an analyst for ESPN

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty; Lisa Lake/Getty for Prime Video; Dustin Satloff/Getty Jason Kelce, Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce

Donna Kelce's gone pro in traveling!

As the mother of two Super Bowl-winning sons, the NFL mom has famously found a way to support both Travis and Jason Kelce at their respective football games over the years — even if that meant going the distance to do so.

Now, however, Donna's schedule will see a slight adjustment since Jason officially announced his retirement from the NFL in March after his 13-year career as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Travis continues on as tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Kelce explained the changes to her travel schedule as she continues to support both of her boys in their respective careers.

"It'll be a little different because Jason won't be on the field, but is going to be talking about the field," Donna told PEOPLE, in reference to her eldest son's new gig as a pre-game analyst on Monday Night Countdown. "He got a job with ESPN."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Donna Kelce holds up signs of sons Jason and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

Although Jason's travel schedule won't be as taxing on his body in comparison to the intense travel as a player, he'll still be required to relocate when reporting to the broadcasting booth at the start of each week.

"He'll be doing Monday Night Football, so he'll be traveling and he'll be doing the games," Donna said. "I'm going to support him in that effort, too... I'll be supporting him just like I do with my other son."

Clearly a football lover, Donna will do what she has to do to make it to those games, even if that requires a chaotic schedule. "I might be traveling for 15 days in a row, going to different places — but I won't have to be in two places at the same time," she said.

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Donna Kelce hugs son Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.

Donna was referring to the time she traveled across the country to be in the stands at both Travis and Jason's playoff games in January 2022. The dedicated mom kicked off her football bender in Tampa to watch Jason and the Eagles before traveling almost 1,300 miles to Kansas City to watch Travis and the Chiefs.

That's why Donna said she's "especially" looking forward to when Jason heads to Kansas City for Monday Night Countdown. "Because then I get to see both boys at the same time, which doesn't happen often."

The last time Donna watched both her sons play in the same game was when the Eagles faced off against the Chiefs in November 2023, the first rematch since the Super Bowl in February — deemed the "Kelce Bowl" — earlier that year.

Cooper Neill/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift cheer from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears in September 2023.

Now that the 2024 NFL season is underway, Donna's travels have started, too. Most recently, the football mom was in the stands during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 15.

Donna was spotted in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift, resuming the fun they've had since last season when supporting the Chiefs at the games. The pop star's mom, Andrea Swift, was also in attendance, and the two matriarchs were spotted hugging in the suite.

"I am having the time of my life now, more than ever." Donna told PEOPLE.



