Donna Kelce on Her 'Awesome' Acting Debut in “Christmas on Call” — and the Sweet Reaction from Her Grandkids (Exclusive)

'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' premieres Nov. 30 on the Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Media/Joshua Haines Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce is opening up about her experience as an actress.

On Friday, Nov. 29, PEOPLE caught up with Donna at Arrowhead Stadium as she watched her son Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

When asked about making her acting debut on Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Donna, 72, says it was "so awesome."

"There was so many fantastic veterans of Hallmark movies and I just had a blast learning from all of them," she says.

"It's so much fun to be in Kansas [City] in Christmas time," she adds, noting that she's been in the stadium for "the past 11 years."

Donna also says that her grandchildren couldn't get enough of it: "[They] kept saying, 'Play it back, play it back!" She and her ex-husband Ed have a total of three grandkids, who are Jason and his wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce's three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

The film, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Nov. 30, follows a love story between the Chiefs' director of fan engagement (Tyler Hynes) and one of the team’s superfans (Hunter King). Kelce plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant, who can be seen offering advice in the trailer.

Hallmark Media/Joshua Haines Donna Kelce

Days after Donna wrapped her scenes, King and Hynes spoke with PEOPLE on set and gushed over the Kelce matriarch's warm presence.

“She's just so sweet,” King said. “Such a doll and just, it was like having a mom there.”

Hynes agreed and revealed that Donna asked them to write her son Travis, 35, a note to put in his locker since they were filming at the actual stadium.

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Friends in Low Places,’” Hynes said. “And I said, ‘Don't ever change.’”

“I think I wrote something like, ‘Thanks for letting us steal your field and your mom,’” King added.

The film also features an impressive lineup of stars and cameos in addition to Donna, Hynes and King : Jenna Bush Hager, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle, Christine Ebersole, Richard Christie and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, alongside a handful of Kansas City Chiefs players.