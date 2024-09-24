Donna Kelce Hopes to Finally Catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Before It Ends: ‘It's Spectacular’ (Exclusive)

"I hope so. I would like to," Travis Kelce's mom told PEOPLE at the premiere of his acting debut, 'Grotesquerie'

Lisa Lake/Getty; Javier Vicencio/ Eyepix Group Donna Kelce; Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has a fan in Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

The mom of two told PEOPLE at the Sept. 23 premiere of Grotesquerie — the FX horror series in which her son, 34, makes his acting debut — that she hopes to attend one of Swift's Eras Tour performances before they officially end in December.

"I hope so, I hope so. I would like to," she says. "It's spectacular."

While Donna, 71, hasn't attended the record-breaking tour so far, she told PEOPLE in November 2023 that she had watched the box office-topping concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and "was just totally enthralled" with Swift's "presence to be able to connect with people."

Gregor Fischer/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing on July 23, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany

"I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," she added, previously revealing to PEOPLE that she wasn't a "Swiftie" prior to her son's romance with the singer, 34.

"I would say not. My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music. But obviously, talent is talent," Donna said.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Donna Kelce at 'Grotesquerie' premiere

Last NFL season, she and the Grammy winner sat by side as they cheered on Travis throughout many of his games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Donna was present when Swift first appeared in a box at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri last September for the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears and as Swift walked on the field following the Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

She and Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, also hung out at Travis' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Christian Petersen/Getty Taylor Swift reacts with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on September 05, 2024

Swift confirmed that her Vancouver show on Sunday, Dec. 8, will be her last Eras Tour performance during a concert in June.

"A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?' The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," she said in fan-filmed footage.

"That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so fun for us," she added.

Grotesquerie premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.



