Donna Kelce Joins Hallmark's Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story”

Travis Kelce's mom joins Hallmark Channel favorites Tyler Hynes and Hunter King

Donna Kelce is making her small-screen debut!

In a joint Instagram post with Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 13, Donna, 71, announced she would be appearing alongside Tyler Hynes and Hunter King in the upcoming Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Per the official announcement, Donna will play the manager of Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s in the love story.

As revealed in June, the movie will star King, 30, as Alana, a Chiefs superfan who becomes a finalist in team's “Fan of the Year” contest. Hynes, 38, will play Derrick, the Chiefs' Director of Fan Engagement whose job is to determine Alana's family's level of dedication to the Super Bowl Championship team against two other finalists — and he unexpectedly falls for Alana in the process.



In the sweet announcement of Donna's involvement in the film, King and Hynes introduce themselves before separating and revealing Jason and Travis Kelce's mom.



Wearing a No. 87 jersey in honor of Travis, she declares, "Hi, I'm Donna Kelce and I'm in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story..."

King jumps in: "On this Countdown To Christmas," before Hynes concludes, "Only on Hallmark Channel."

"Look who’s joining @hunterking and @tyler_hynes in #HolidayTouchdown: A @Chiefs Love Story!," the network captioned the post. "! Please welcome America’s football mom @donnakelce to the cast. Don’t miss the world premiere later this year during #CountdownToChristmas. 🏈🎄."

NFL.com revealed on Friday, July 12, that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis would also be appearing in the movie.

In November 2023, Donna spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about her family's heightened fame since Travis, 34, began publicly dating Taylor Swift.

"It's been a ride. That's for sure," she said. "Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, 'What has my life become?'"

"It's fun being recognized. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive," the mom of two added.

This isn't Donna's only brush with a Hallmark moment. She appeared in an NFL playoffs promo video in January featuring Hynes and Janel Parrish. The clip was packed with nods to Travis and Taylor Swift's romance.

"My acting debut!" she declared on Instagram when she shared the clip.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will air later this year as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas.



