Donna Kelce Shares Her Excitement About Becoming a Grandma to 4 Girls After Raising 2 Boys (Exclusive)

Donna's son Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie recently announced they're expecting their fourth baby girl together

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce has a sweet spot for her granddaughters!

On Friday, Nov. 29, the mom of two, 72, chatted with PEOPLE at Arrowhead Stadium — where she was cheering on son Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs — and shared her reaction to her other son Jason Kelce’s big news.

Earlier this month, Jason, 37, and his wife Kylie Kelce announced that they are expecting their fourth daughter, something Donna tells PEOPLE “will be a blast.”

Donna Kelce/Instagram Jason, Donna and Travis Kelce

When asked if she’s excited about the new addition to the family — Jason and Kylie, 32, share three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months — Donna says, “I am.”

"Having two boys and now [I'm] gonna have four grandchildren and they're girls. So it's really kind of a sweet thing for me,” she adds.

The Kelce family matriarch, who makes her acting debut in new Hallmark Channel movies Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story and Christmas on Call, also revealed that her granddaughters had a blast watching the latter film, which released on Nov. 22.

“They loved it,” she tells PEOPLE. “My little grandchildren just kept saying, ‘Play it back, play it back. We want to see DeeDee.’ So that was kind of fun.”

Donna Kelce/Instagram Donna and Kylie Kelce with two of her three granddaughters

Donna opened up to PEOPLE about the Kelce family’s holiday plans at the Chiefs’ Black Friday game.

"Man, there's so many fun things,” she says before revealing that the “most fun” she has this time of year is when the family goes “where my oldest son lives in Pennsylvania and we get to go and pick out a tree.”

“I'm looking forward to that,” she adds. “It's really fun.”

As for whether the Kelces all decorate the tree together, Donna says it’s a bit of a challenge, particularly given her granddaughters’ ages.

“It kind of gets decorated over time, especially with a 5, a 3 and a 1 year old,” she explains. “So you have to do it in tranches. But yeah, it's kind of fun.”



Jason and Kylie, announced that they were expecting again in a hilarious Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 22.

Alongside a photo of Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett showcasing a variety of emotions in “Big Sister” sweaters, the soon-to-be mom of four wrote, “I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister.”

And, joking about the only daughter who smiled for the photo, she added, “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page! 🤷‍♀️."

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premieres Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel,